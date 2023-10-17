Goulston & Storrs Earns Mansfield Certification from Diversity Lab for Fifth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it has earned Diversity Lab's 2022-2023 Mansfield Certification, marking the fifth consecutive year the firm has attained this important distinction. The Mansfield Rule is a structured certification process designed to ensure all talent at participating law firms has a fair and equal opportunity to advance into leadership. Mansfield is focused on broadening the talent pool for consideration, including those historically underrepresented in the legal profession, to facilitate transparent pathways to leadership. The firm is one of 240 law firms to become Mansfield certified this past year.

Achieving Mansfield Certification requires firms to consider a broad slate of qualified talent for leadership roles that includes at least 30% historically underrepresented lawyers – such as women lawyers, underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities. The Certification process also evaluates transparency related to leadership roles, advancement processes, and compensation policies.

"As we begin our sixth year of the rigorous Mansfield Certification process, we are proud of the work we have done, and continue to do, every day to make sure that our lawyers and staff feel a true sense of value, inclusion, and belonging. While it is hard work, we are committed to continuous improvement. Mansfield keeps us accountable and focused on our own lofty goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion no matter what is happening in the world around us," said Kerry Spindler, a Director at Goulston & Storrs and Co-Chair of the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee.

Mansfield's methodology is rooted in changes to systems and processes, not exclusivity or discrimination. It ensures that opportunities for advancement are inclusive by broadening talent pools instead of instilling quotas, set-asides, or requirements unrelated to an individual's qualifications.

"We remain dedicated to expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups at our firm," added Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "Beyond our well-known collaborative and collegial culture, embracing and celebrating our differences is part of our firm's core values. Mansfield gives us a measurable baseline to meet and exceed, and we plan to continue this critical work for many years to come."

Goulston & Storrs is currently participating in the next Mansfield Certification year-long process for 2023-2024.

