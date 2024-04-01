Goulston & Storrs Elevates Linh Lingenfelter and Paul Momnie to Directors

BOSTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that corporate attorney Linh Lingenfelter and real estate attorney Paul Momnie have been promoted to Directors at the firm.

"We are excited to welcome these two extremely talented lawyers into our directorship ranks," said Michelle Porter, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "Linh and Paul have proven themselves to our firm and our clients, and we look forward to their continued contributions and leadership in their new, highly deserved roles."

As a member of the firm's Corporate Group, Lingenfelter concentrates her practice on mergers and acquisitions, equity financings, recapitalizations, joint ventures, corporate governance, and securities compliance matters, and is a key member of the firm's corporate real estate practice. She counsels a variety of clients, including entrepreneurs, emerging growth and mature companies, private equity firms, real estate sponsors, and nonprofits. She is a member of the firm's Pro Bono Committee and serves on the Advisory Board of City Awake, a program of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. Lingenfelter participated in the 2021 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Pathfinder Program and was named a Best Lawyers in America®, Ones to Watch in 2024 (Corporate). She received her J.D. from Boston College Law School and her B.S., magna cum laude, from Boston University.

Momnie is a member of the firm's Real Estate practice, where he focuses on real estate development, permitting, and land use matters. He has extensive experience handling zoning, historic and environmental compliance, and other public entitlements, as well as all transactional aspects of complex, mixed-use, urban and suburban projects. His work includes advising real estate developers on permitting projects throughout Massachusetts, and forming complex commercial condominiums, master associations, and joint ventures. He also maintains a national transactional practice, handling acquisitions, dispositions, and financing of projects throughout the country. Momnie has been named a Massachusetts Super Lawyers "Rising Star" in consecutive years since 2016, and a Best Lawyers in America®, Ones to Watch for Real Estate, Land Use and Zoning since 2021. He serves as a board member of the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC) Real Estate Board. He received his B.A. and J.D. from Boston College.

