Goulston & Storrs Moves to One Post Office Square

Marks first new Boston office for firm in nearly 40 years; first move for one of Boston's 10 largest law firms in five years.

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it has relocated its Boston office to One Post Office Square – after nearly 40 years at its former 400 Atlantic Avenue address. About 350 employees have relocated to approximately 100,000 square feet of space in the recently remodeled 41-story, Class A office tower. Goulston & Storrs is the first of Boston's largest law firms to move post pandemic – setting the standard for a new kind of flexible, "future-proof" office space. The transition coincides with Michelle Porter, former Co-Chair of the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, becoming the firm's first woman Co-Managing Director on April 1.

The new space features four floors (25 through 28) with unobstructed views of Boston Harbor and Back Bay. Conventional space allocation concepts have been reimagined with more standard-sized offices and open views, plus increased shared social spaces and technologically advanced meeting areas where colleagues can communicate, collaborate, and take advantage of in-person interaction. The office includes a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient chilled beam heating and cooling system and an expansive outdoor terrace that will be available to all employees and used to host events for clients and others.

"Collaboration, collegiality, and communication are our competitive advantages in the marketplace, and we designed our new Boston office space to support these core values," said Porter. "In this post-pandemic, hybrid working world, making offices relevant again means thinking beyond the desk. Workplace strategy and design must be about building community and using space to foster creativity, mentoring, learning, and growth. We believe that we have created a special workplace that not only represents our unique culture, but one that also reflects the future of client and employee engagement at law firms."

The space was designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects in Boston and includes flexibility for different working scenarios and room for growth. One Post Office Square is a world-class LEED Gold development located in the heart of Boston overlooking Post Office Square Park. The recently upgraded office tower offers leading edge technology and a suite of lifestyle-focused amenities and services to maximize health and wellness.

Goulston & Storrs was founded in Boston in 1900 and moved to 400 Atlantic Avenue in 1985. The firm opened its Washington, D.C. office in 2001 and its New York City office in 2003. In August 2023, the firm moved its midtown Manhattan office, increasing its space by 20% to accommodate growing headcount and continued expansion plans. With approximately 250 lawyers across three offices, the firm has nationally renowned Corporate, Litigation, Private Client, Real Estate, and Tax practices that serve clients across the country and abroad.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact: Leigh Herzog Amy Blumenthal Goulston & Storrs PC Blumenthal & Associates PR (617) 574-2259 (617) 879-1511 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC