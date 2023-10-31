Goulston & Storrs Named to 2024 "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" List by BTI Consulting for Third Year in a Row

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it was named an "Intimidating Opponent" on BTI Consulting's 2024 list of the "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation." Goulston & Storrs was one of 62 law firms to make this year's list of firms that top legal decision makers do not want to encounter on the other side in litigation. This is the third consecutive year that the firm has been named to this elite list.

According to BTI's research, the most feared litigation firms share five key traits. They "redefine the rules" and "take on what others won't." They provide "very early assessments" despite "limited known facts," which is a "valued differentiator" among clients. They are "unrelenting" and view setbacks as opportunities. And they excel at "linking ideas together – even when the connection is far from obvious." "This unconventional thinking leads to breakthroughs and novel thinking – often the antidote for new and novel complex claims."

Goulston & Storrs' Litigation Group is known for its broad expertise handling complex, high-stakes, bet-the-company cases and for its practical, client-focused, problem-solving approach. The firm has leading litigators in a wide range of practice areas and industry sectors, including business/commercial, employment, real estate, professional liability, financial institutions, intellectual property, probate and fiduciary, data privacy, and government investigations. Goulston & Storrs also regularly defends Am Law 100 firms and lawyers in their own high-stakes cases involving alleged malpractice, partnership disputes, and attorney-discipline issues.

"We are thrilled to make this list for the third consecutive year. Our trial lawyers are second to none and can jump in quickly to assess a case and develop a winning strategy from day one," said Jennifer Furey, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group. "We approach cases with only one agenda – how do we help our clients achieve their business objectives. While we are very successful at trial and on appeal, we only take cases that far if that is in our client's best interest. Everything we do is strategic and thought through from our client's unique perspective," added Nicholas Cutaia, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group.

BTI compiles this list based solely on in-depth telephone interviews with 350 leading legal decision makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue in the U.S. who are responsible for litigation, including heads of litigation, chiefs and vice presidents of litigation, general counsels/chief legal officers, and direct reports to general counsels.

