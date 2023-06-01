Goulston & Storrs Receives Top Chambers USA 2023 Rankings in 11 Categories; Real Estate, Retail, and Leisure & Hospitality Practices Ranked Nationally; 33 Attorneys Recognized

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has received top rankings in 11 categories of the 2023 edition of Chambers USA for nine of its practice areas – Banking & Finance, Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Environmental, Labor & Employment, Leisure & Hospitality, Litigation: General Commercial, Real Estate, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use, and Retail – including six Band 1 and Band 2 regional rankings and three nationwide rankings in Leisure & Hospitality, Real Estate, and Retail. Chambers also ranked 33 Goulston & Storrs attorneys among the top U.S. attorneys in their respective fields, including 17 who received Band 1 or Band 2 rankings.

In its national rankings, the firm's Leisure & Hospitality team retained its "renowned" reputation "for its ability to provide counsel on complex transactional issues." The firm's Real Estate practice is "the cream of the crop" with a "deep bench in all of its practice areas." The team "understands the business goals and can work effectively to close deals while appropriately addressing risk." The Retail group was recognized for "the sophistication of the attorneys" at the firm who are "thorough, practical, and thoughtful."

Regional rankings include:

Banking & Finance (MA) – Goulston & Storrs's Banking & Finance practice "understands the market and its players, and is business savvy, pragmatic, and goals oriented." "The team is consistently responsive and timely in providing its services, always considering client needs and priorities."



– Goulston & Storrs's Banking & Finance practice "understands the market and its players, and is business savvy, pragmatic, and goals oriented." "The team is consistently responsive and timely in providing its services, always considering client needs and priorities." Bankruptcy/Restructuring (MA) – The firm's Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice "has an excellent team with a great bench depth." They are "all experienced and aware of what's happening in the market" and "on call and responsive to requests."



– The firm's Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice "has an excellent team with a great bench depth." They are "all experienced and aware of what's happening in the market" and "on call and responsive to requests." Environment (MA) – Goulston & Storrs's Environmental practice is "technically adept and practical in their approach to environmental issues" and "stays up to date on trends in the market."



– Goulston & Storrs's Environmental practice is "technically adept and practical in their approach to environmental issues" and "stays up to date on trends in the market." Labor & Employment (MA) – The firm's Labor & Employment practice "has a terrific handle on all complex issues" and "all the attorneys at Goulston & Storrs are the best in their field. From senior partners to the associates, all are excellent."



– The firm's Labor & Employment practice "has a terrific handle on all complex issues" and "all the attorneys at Goulston & Storrs are the best in their field. From senior partners to the associates, all are excellent." Litigation: General Commercial (MA) – The firm's Litigation team "has strong commercial awareness, negotiation skills, and development ability."



– The firm's Litigation team "has strong commercial awareness, negotiation skills, and development ability." Real Estate (D.C.) – With "one of the best real estate departments nationwide," Goulston & Storrs "is a high-quality, go-to firm for land use and zoning issues."



– With "one of the best real estate departments nationwide," Goulston & Storrs "is a high-quality, go-to firm for land use and zoning issues." Real Estate ( MA) – "A sophisticated firm that is one of the best in the real estate space," Goulston & Storrs is nationally known and recognized for its "expertise on complex real estate deals" and "advice on the full spectrum of matters including acquisitions, developments, and financings" as well as permitting and leasing.



– "A sophisticated firm that is one of the best in the real estate space," Goulston & Storrs is nationally known and recognized for its "expertise on complex real estate deals" and "advice on the full spectrum of matters including acquisitions, developments, and financings" as well as permitting and leasing. Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use (MA) – Goulston & Storrs is a "go-to" firm for zoning. With a team you can "trust," they "know their stuff."

The firm's 33 ranked attorneys include: Banking & Finance – Philip Herman, James Lerner, and Pamela MacKenzie; Bankruptcy/Restructuring – Douglas Rosner and James Wallack; Construction – Rhian Cull; Corporate/M&A – Gene Barton; Environment – Ned Abelson, Kate Heller, Jonathan Pearlson, and William Seuch; Labor & Employment – Joshua Davis and Carla Reeves; Leisure & Hospitality – Cecilia Gordon, Harold Stahler, and Corey Wilk; Litigation: General Commercial – Martin Fantozzi and Richard Zielinski; Real Estate – Deborah Horwitz, Frank Litwin, John Ratino, Alan Rottenberg, and Wendelin White; Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use – David Avitabile, Darren Baird, Maureen Dwyer, Douglas Husid, Matthew Kiefer, Peter Kochansky, Allison Prince, Christian Regnier, Paul Tummonds, Jr., and Jeff Utz.

Additionally, Joshua Davis was ranked in the 2023 edition of Chambers Global for his work in Labor & Employment.

The Chambers Guides have ranked the best law firms and lawyers since 1990 and cover 190 countries across the world. Inclusion in Chambers is based solely on extensive, confidential interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients to identify the leading law firms and lawyers worldwide. Individual lawyers are ranked based on their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Law firms are ranked on the same qualities, as well as overall effectiveness and capability. Rankings are grouped in bands from 1-6, with 1 being the best.

