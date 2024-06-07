Goulston & Storrs Receives Top Chambers USA 2024 Rankings in 11 Categories; Real Estate, Retail, and Leisure & Hospitality Practices Ranked Nationally; 33 Attorneys Recognized

BOSTON, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, received top rankings in 11 categories of the 2024 Chambers USA Guide, including three nationwide rankings in Real Estate, Retail, and Leisure & Hospitality. Thirty-three Goulston & Storrs attorneys were recognized among the top U.S. attorneys in their respective fields.

According to the nationwide rankings, the firm's Real Estate team is "sought out for their expertise in complex real estate deals." They are "very sophisticated and able to handle large matters." The Leisure & Hospitality team "has the talent and resources to handle the most complex transactions." They "bring the right resources to the assigned tasks and are effective advocates." And the Retail team is "always able to handle the most complex issues." They are "practical and know the industry and what's important in a deal."

Regional rankings include:

Banking & Finance (MA) – Goulston & Storrs offers "high-quality advice to insurers, private equity sponsors, and banks on complex capital markets and senior debt transactions." The Banking & Finance team is noted for "handling matters in the real estate finance arena and providing consistently excellent advice and service."





Bankruptcy/Restructuring (MA) – The firm's Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice is "extremely well equipped to handle complex matters and provide clients with punctual, effective, and creative advice in the face of a wide-range of unusual and sometimes unexpected issues."





Environment (MA) – The Goulston & Storrs Environmental team is "very thorough and thoughtful." They are well known for their "expertise in regulatory matters, Brownfields development, and property transactions; their strength in the environmental insurance space; and their strong capabilities in advising on environmental cost recovery matters."





Labor & Employment (MA) – Goulston & Storrs is "adept at undertaking a wide range of labor and employment matters." The Labor & Employment attorneys provide "excellent advice and advocacy in litigation." They "are very smart, creative thinkers" who are "always exceptional in service, counsel, and responsiveness."





Litigation: General Commercial (MA) – "Recommended for its handling of a broad range of business and commercial disputes," Goulston & Storrs is "singled out for its deep expertise in professional liability claims, particularly those involving legal industry participants. The "multidisciplinary team provides in-depth expertise on all relevant legal matters."





Real Estate (MA) and Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use (MA) – "Goulston & Storrs is a market-leading firm in the real estate sector with strengths in real estate-related capital markets transactions." The attorneys "provide first-class zoning and land use advice and demonstrate expertise in construction and leasing." "They are sophisticated problem solvers and clear drafters, which makes negotiations much more efficient." "They go the extra mile, it's just who they are."





Real Estate (D.C.) – "Goulston & Storrs has significant capabilities across a brand range of real estate matters. The team is highly regarded for its zoning and land use work and considered a go-to practice for land entitlement, zoning, and historic preservation matters." They have "deal lawyers who know how to get the deal done."

Ranked individuals include:

Chambers conducts extensive, confidential interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients to identify the leading law firms and lawyers worldwide. Rankings are based on legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, client service, overall effectiveness, and capability.

