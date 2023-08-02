Goulston & Storrs Receives Top Ranking in Private Wealth Law by Chambers USA High Net Worth Guide 2023; Four Attorneys Ranked as Leaders

Goulston & Storrs PC

Aug. 2, 2023

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has received a top ranking in Private Wealth Law (Massachusetts) in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA High Net Worth (HNW) Guide. Four Goulston & Storrs directors – Mark Christopher, Andrew Rothstein, Marshall Senterfitt, and Mark Swirbalus – also ranked among the leading attorneys in the directory.

The firm's Private Client & Trust Group is known for handling "trust and estate planning and administration for domestic and international clients" with "a particular expertise in contentious probate and fiduciary matters" and is highly regarded for having "a number of very strong estate planning lawyers."

In the Private Wealth Disputes category, Mark Swirbalus, co-chair of Goulston & Storrs' Litigation Group, and Marshall Senterfitt received top rankings. According to Chambers, Swirbalus is "top-class in Boston for the more sophisticated work" and is "especially strong in fiduciary litigation," while Senterfitt is known for his "litigation services for trust and estate disputes for high net worth clients."

In the Private Wealth Law category, Mark Christopher received a top ranking with Chambers, noting that he "is a smart lawyer" who is "very solid and knowledgeable." Andrew Rothstein, who co-chairs the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, also ranked for his "tax efficient wealth planning for families." Rothstein is "very skilled, very personal, and a good communicator."

The Chambers USA HNW Guide provides extensive and market-leading recommendations based on thousands of in-depth interviews with clients that assess the reputations and expertise of private wealth lawyers and professional advisors worldwide. Rankings are based on technical legal ability, client service, depth of team, commercial vision, diligence, and value for money.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

