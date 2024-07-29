Goulston & Storrs Receives Top Rankings in Chambers 2024 High Net Worth Guide

BOSTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has received a top ranking in the Private Wealth Law category in the latest edition of Chambers High Net Worth (HNW) Guide. Additionally, three Goulston & Storrs directors – Mark Christopher, Carrie Michaelis, and Andrew Rothstein – ranked among the leading attorneys in the directory.

The firm's Private Client & Trust Group is comprised of "smart professionals who can master complex situations. Their business acumen is very strong and they help clients to make sensible, well-informed decisions."

In the Private Wealth Law category, Mark Christopher maintained a Band 1 ranking with Chambers, noting that he is "one of the leaders in the estate planning field nationwide." Andrew Rothstein, who co-chairs the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, received a Band 3 ranking in the same category for being a "brilliant attorney" who is "well-organized," has "excellent client management," and "can keep on top of highly complex client situations."

In the Private Wealth Law Mid-Market category, Carrie Michaelis earned a Band 2 ranking for her "considerable experience in advising high net worth individuals and families on domestic estate and tax planning."

The Chambers USA HNW Guide differentiates the best professional advisers for international private wealth by identifying and ranking law firms, lawyers and a range of other professional advisers globally. Recommendations are based on thousands of in-depth interviews with clients that assess the reputations and expertise of private wealth lawyers and professional advisors. Rankings are based on technical legal ability, client service, depth of team, commercial vision, diligence, and value for money.

