Goulston & Storrs Receives Top Rankings in Chambers Associate's 2023 "Associate Satisfaction Survey"

BOSTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has been ranked a Top 25 Firm for Associate Satisfaction and Career Development, and a Top 10 Firm for Retention in Chambers Associate's 2023 "Associate Satisfaction Survey." The ranking is based on Chambers Associate's annual online survey of junior associates nationwide, who are asked to rate every aspect of law firm life.

The guide covers everything from associates' initial views on the firm and its competitors, and their relationships with partners and clients, to the firm's handling of diversity and pro bono. The satisfaction scores are a combination of all topics that can determine job satisfaction, including stress and mental health, career development, and retention.

According to associates, Goulston Storrs' "appeal is that it has a collegial work environment while also providing the resources and matters that you would find at bigger firms." Others noted that, "smaller summer and associate classes translate into better training and more investment in us" and "there's no huge associate pool where you're all fighting for limited partnership positions – here we band together and support each other, as that layer of competition is removed." Associates also value that "the firm respects work/life boundaries" and has "lots of internal structures within the firm that emphasize mentorship." 

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

