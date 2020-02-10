Gourmet Events Hawaii and Aloha Hospitality Professionals Acquires Top Talent

HONOLULU, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmet Events Hawaii (GEH) and Aloha Hospitality Professionals , (AHP) with headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii today announced that veteran business leader Jason Quan has joined the company as Director of Operations. Quan was most recently with DFS Group serving as the general manager for the T Galleria in Waikiki and Hawaii airports.

At GEH and AHP, Quan oversees business development, strategic planning, sales and marketing, finance, process improvements, and talent acquisition and retention. His diverse background in operations, senior management, strategic planning, and marketing will help to rapidly grow GEH and AHP to achieve next-level services in event production and hospitality staffing across Hawaii and Los Angeles, California.

"What I find most compelling about GEH and AHP is the commitment to excellence and the ability to elevate hospitality," said Quan. "I am excited to add to our capabilities and to continue to deliver the wow through service."

In addition to Quan, two top leaders recently joined the companies.

Erica Martin joins the Gourmet Events Hawaii team as Business Development Manager responsible for cultivating partnerships across Hawaii. A former business owner, she has nearly a decade of experience in the special events industry. Martin also serves as Board Member for Na Wahine Pa'ani O Punahou, coordinating its largest annual fundraiser.

Jason Crane enters as Aloha Hospitality Professionals' Business Development Staffing Executive. He is responsible for overseeing and developing business relations in Hawaii state-wide. Crane started his career in the catering industry and moved into the entertainment industry in operations management for Technicolor. A former business owner, Crane successfully built a photography franchise with luxury hotels in Hawaii.

"All three understand business development, product development, and customer satisfaction in a way few leaders can hope to and they have a proven track record," Founder & CEO, Kat Lin-Hurtubise stated, "Our mission stands firm - Exceptional Experiences. Every Client. Every Time. With experienced leaders in place and Jason Quan spearheading operations for both companies, I am confident we can provide more clients across Hawaii and beyond. Our full time team now consists of 14 exceptional individuals and more than 500 hospitality professionals who are committed to taking care of people during life's celebrations."

Gourmet Events Hawaii and Aloha Hospitality Professionals, both winners of Best Places to Work 2019 and Winner of Best Catering Company & Event Planning Company was founded in 2003. For more information, please visit www.gourmeteventshawaii.com .

