Gourmet Garden Celebrates Pantry Staple in 93% of American's Homes This National Pasta Day, October 17th

In honor of National Pasta Day, Chef Alex created two new recipes – Italian Herb Pesto Farfalle Pasta and Chicken and Ginger Vegetable Linguine – to showcase the flavor and convenience that pasta delivers for easy meals. "Pasta is a weeknight staple in my home and inspires me to create something completely different each time I open a box," said Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. "Garlic, basil and chicken are go-to ingredients ready to go from my refrigerator anytime I'm looking to whip up a quick dinner for me and my family."

As one of the most versatile items in a home pantry, a recent survey commissioned by Gourmet Garden uncovered more about America's love of pasta and how we like to add flavor1:

Ultimate pantry staple for easy meals : 93% of Americans always have pasta on hand.

93% of Americans always have pasta on hand. Flavor is king: Seven in ten Americans like to punch up their pasta dishes. Salt (51%), garlic (42%), basil (27%) and parsley (19%) are the most often added ingredients.

Passion for Protein: Beef (58%), poultry (28%) and seafood (11%) are top favorites to add to a pasta dish.

Kitchen creativity rules: About 1 in 3 Americans prefer to never use a recipe and improvise as they prepare their pasta dish. Also, 1 in 4 like to try new varieties of pasta.

Pasta is truly the perfect base to create an inspired weeknight meal and Gourmet Garden chopped, lightly dried herbs and garlic paste make it possible to have fresh, convenient herbs and spices available year-round, right from the refrigerator.

For additional pasta recipe inspiration and information about Gourmet Garden products, visit www.gourmetgarden.com/en-us/recipes/pasta or check out on Instagram/Gourmet Garden, Facebook/Gourmet Garden or Twitter/GourmetGardenUS.

1Source: Gourmet Garden Pasta Survey, Lightspeed, LLC (September 2019 Survey of 1000, US Age 18+) Answers above not mutually exclusive

About Gourmet Garden:

Gourmet Garden offers a range of refrigerated herbs and spices, that are prepped and ready to use every night of the week. The Gourmet Garden products are the closest to fresh herbs and spices, but in two super convenient forms, stir-in paste and lightly dried chopped. Gourmet Garden has everything to do with fresh flavor - and nothing to do with fuss. Garlic without garlicky fingers. Ginger sans peeling and chopping. Cilantro that lasts up to four weeks in the fridge! All pre-washed, pre-chopped and no wilt guilt. Gourmet Garden products are available nationwide in the refrigerated section of the produce aisle, next to fresh herbs. For information and recipes, visit www.gourmetgarden.com.

Gourmet Garden is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

CONTACTS:

Laurie Harrsen Chloe Magliato McCormick & Company, Inc. Grey New York 443-841-2026 212-546-1928 Laurie_Harrsen@mccormick.com Chloe.Magliato@grey.com

SOURCE Gourmet Garden, McCormick & Company

Related Links

http://www.gourmetgarden.com

