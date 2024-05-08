Gourmet Ice Cream Market, 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gourmet ice cream market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.85 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 14.32% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market - Download a FREE Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Product (Gelato, Sorbet, Frozen custard, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) Key Companies Covered Amadora Gourmet Ice creams Pvt. Ltd., American Classic Specialities, Amorino, Braums Online L.L.C., Daves Gourmet Ice Cream, Froneri International Ltd., Gelato Italia Ltd., General Mills Inc., Herrells Ice Cream, iSwich Gourmet, Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream, Morellis Gelato, Nestle SA, Numoo, Papacream, Papitto Gelato, R and R Durian, Rons Gourmet Ice Cream, Unilever PLC, and Vadilal Industries Ltd. Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

Europe North America APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. Europe - Europe is estimated to contribute 34%. to the growth of the global market. The Gourmet Ice Cream Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. Italy, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Sweden, and Belgium are key markets for gourmet ice cream products in Europe. The rise in gelaterias and premium ice cream parlors across Europe is driving the market's growth.

Increased disposable incomes in Eastern European countries like Hungary , Romania , Turkey , Bulgaria , and Russia are boosting demand for gourmet ice cream products. The increasing number of ice cream parlors in Europe is a notable trend. Moreover, in the UK, the growing vegan population and rising consumer awareness about vegan food benefits are driving demand for gourmet ice cream. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the gourmet ice cream market in Europe .

For more insights on Europe's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries - Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Gelato

1.2 Sorbet

1.3 Frozen custard

1.4 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The gelato market is set to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. Gelato, originating from Italy, has gained popularity worldwide. Made from cream, sugar, milk, flavors, nut purees, and fruit, gelato contains less fat and more sugar compared to regular ice cream. Valued at USD 4.10 billion in 2017, the gelato segment has seen continuous growth until 2021.

The industry comprises artisanal gelato, gourmet gelato, and cake gelato flavors. Factors driving this growth include the rising number of health-conscious consumers in North America and Europe , heightened demand for premium products, and increased availability of gourmet ice cream products through online retailers.

and , heightened demand for premium products, and increased availability of gourmet ice cream products through online retailers. With these trends, the gourmet gelato-based ice cream segment is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. This growth is indicative of evolving consumer preferences towards healthier yet indulgent dessert options. As the market continues to evolve, gelato stands out as a sought-after choice for discerning consumers looking for quality and flavor in their frozen treats.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Research Analysis

Gelato offers health advantages due to its lower fat content compared to traditional ice cream. Innovative flavors drive consumer interest, while diet-friendly options cater to health-conscious individuals. Gelato consumption fosters a culture of socializing, both online and offline, with vendors tapping into online retail platforms. Market research studies inform vendor selection strategies, ensuring accurate market growth predictions.

Quantitative and qualitative data guide product pricing, considering consumer buying behavior in economic, political, and social contexts. The gourmet ice cream market encompasses both online and offline retail applications, with costs influencing commercial development. Child markets emerge as a lucrative segment, reflecting evolving consumer preferences. Understanding economic and social scenarios aids in strategic decision-making for sustainable growth.

Market Overview

The Gourmet Ice Cream Market is a thriving industry that caters to consumers seeking premium and innovative ice cream experiences. A wide range of flavors, from the classic Vanilla and Chocolate to the exotic ones like Goiwng Levels and Lucrative Opportunities.

Prioritize the use of high-quality ingredients, ensuring a rich and indulgent taste. The market is driven by the increasing demand for gourmet ice creams, fueled by consumers' growing preference for premium food products. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, offering immense opportunities for new entrants. Ethnic and fusion flavors, as well as the use of natural and organic ingredients, are some of the trends shaping the gourmet ice cream market.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio