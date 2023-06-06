Gourmet ice cream market size to grow by USD 8,851.79 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing Health Benefits of Gelato to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gourmet ice cream market size is expected to grow by USD 8,851.79 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.32% during 2022-2027. The increasing demand for premium products is identified as the key trend shaping the market. Consumers are demanding premium products that are of higher quality and feature specific origins, subtle flavors, and exotic and ethical ingredients. Improving consumer lifestyles due to rising disposable income and increasing health awareness are driving the demand for premium and gourmet ice cream products. Moreover, the new premium ice cream products with reduced sugar and fat content are gaining popularity among consumers. Therefore, increasing demand for premium ice cream products is expected to drive the growth of the global gourmet ice cream market during the forecast period.Click & get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2023-2027

Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gourmet ice cream market report covers the following areas:

Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2023-2027: Key Driver

The increasing health benefits of gelato are driving the growth of the market. Growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming ice cream and rising health-conscious consumers in key markets such as North America and Europe have been the major drivers of ice cream growth in the gourmet ice cream market over the past five years. The sugar contained in gelato is mainly in the form of sucrose, which does not significantly increase the glycemic index. So even diabetics can consume a moderate amount of gelato. Also, gelato is enriched with B vitamins, calcium, and phosphorus to help strengthen bones. Therefore, increasing the health benefits of gelato is expected to drive the growth of the global gourmet ice cream market during the forecast period.

Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2023-2027: SegmentationGourmet Ice Cream Market is segmented as below:

Product

Gelato



Sorbet



Frozen Custard



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the gelato segment will be significant during the forecast period. This industry includes artisanal gelato, gourmet gelato, and cake gelato flavors. Growing health-conscious consumers in North America and Europe, increased demand for premium products, and increased availability of gourmet ice cream products in online retailers will contribute to the growth of the gourmet gelato-based ice cream segment during the forecast period.

Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2023-2027 : Key Challenges

The fluctuating price of raw materials may impede the growth of the market. Skim milk, cream, sherbet, sugar, and fruit are some of the key ingredients required to make gourmet ice cream. Rising prices for these commodities will affect a company's profitability if it cannot pass on the price increase to consumers. Moreover, the failure of companies to absorb price increases will lead to consumer price increases and affect consumer purchasing behavior. This hampers the growth of the global gourmet ice cream market during the forecast period.

Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gourmet ice cream market, including some of the vendors such as Amadora Gourmet Ice creams Pvt. Ltd., American Classic Specialities, Amorino, Braums Online L.L.C., Daves Gourmet Ice Cream, Froneri International Ltd., Gelato Italia Ltd., General Mills Inc., Herrells Ice Cream, iSwich Gourmet, Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream, Morellis Gelato, Nestle SA, Numoo, Papacream, Papitto Gelato, R and R Durian, Rons Gourmet Ice Cream, Unilever PLC, and Vadilal Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gourmet ice cream market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Amadora Gourmet Ice creams Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers gourmet ice creams such as Five bean vanilla, Caramelized white chocolate, dark chocolate sorbet, salted butter caramel.

The company offers gourmet ice creams such as Five bean vanilla, Caramelized white chocolate, dark chocolate sorbet, salted butter caramel. American Classic Specialities: The company offers gourmet ice creams such as Raspberry sorbet bomb, Spumoni wedge van, Amaretto nut truffle, Tortoni amaretto.

The company offers gourmet ice creams such as Raspberry sorbet bomb, Spumoni wedge van, Amaretto nut truffle, Tortoni amaretto. Amorino: The company offers gourmet ice creams such as Mawardi sublime, Hazelnut chocolate, Camarosa.

Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gourmet ice cream market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gourmet ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gourmet ice cream market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gourmet ice cream market vendors

Related Reports:

The Global Ice Cream Processing Equipment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,949.64 million at a CAGR of 3.79% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (soft ice cream and hard ice cream), Type (homogenizers and mixing equipment, filling equipment, extrusion and molding equipment, freezers, and others), and Geography( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ). The growth of the ice cream industry is being propelled by the increasing number of ice cream parlors.

size is estimated to grow by USD 1,949.64 million at a CAGR of 3.79% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (soft ice cream and hard ice cream), Type (homogenizers and mixing equipment, filling equipment, extrusion and molding equipment, freezers, and others), and Geography( , , APAC, , and and ). The growth of the ice cream industry is being propelled by the increasing number of ice cream parlors. The ice cream market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26,308.74 million.This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (impulse, take home, and artisanal), type (dairy and non-dairy), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ). The increasing popularity of plant-based ice cream is notably driving the market growth.

Gourmet Ice Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,851.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 13.88 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, Belgium, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amadora Gourmet Ice creams Pvt. Ltd., American Classic Specialities, Amorino, Braums Online L.L.C., Daves Gourmet Ice Cream, Froneri International Ltd., Gelato Italia Ltd., General Mills Inc., Herrells Ice Cream, iSwich Gourmet, Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream, Morellis Gelato, Nestle SA, Numoo, Papacream, Papitto Gelato, R and R Durian, Rons Gourmet Ice Cream, Unilever PLC, and Vadilal Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gourmet ice cream market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global gourmet ice cream market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Gelato - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Gelato - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Gelato - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Gelato - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Gelato - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sorbet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sorbet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sorbet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sorbet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sorbet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Frozen custard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Frozen custard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Frozen custard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Frozen custard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Frozen custard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amadora Gourmet Ice creams Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Amadora Gourmet Ice creams Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amadora Gourmet Ice creams Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Amadora Gourmet Ice creams Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 American Classic Specialities

Exhibit 122: American Classic Specialities - Overview



Exhibit 123: American Classic Specialities - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: American Classic Specialities - Key offerings

12.5 Amorino

Exhibit 125: Amorino - Overview



Exhibit 126: Amorino - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Amorino - Key offerings

12.6 Braums Online L.L.C.

Exhibit 128: Braums Online L.L.C. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Braums Online L.L.C. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Braums Online L.L.C. - Key offerings

12.7 Froneri International Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Froneri International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Froneri International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Froneri International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Gelato Italia Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Gelato Italia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Gelato Italia Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Gelato Italia Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 137: General Mills Inc. - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 138: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 139: General Mills Inc. - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 140: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 141: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Herrells Ice Cream

Exhibit 142: Herrells Ice Cream - Overview



Exhibit 143: Herrells Ice Cream - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Herrells Ice Cream - Key offerings

12.11 Morellis Gelato

Exhibit 145: Morellis Gelato - Overview



Exhibit 146: Morellis Gelato - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Morellis Gelato - Key offerings

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 Numoo

Exhibit 153: Numoo - Overview



Exhibit 154: Numoo - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Numoo - Key offerings

12.14 Papitto Gelato

Exhibit 156: Papitto Gelato - Overview



Exhibit 157: Papitto Gelato - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Papitto Gelato - Key offerings

12.15 R and R Durian

Exhibit 159: R and R Durian - Overview



Exhibit 160: R and R Durian - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: R and R Durian - Key offerings

12.16 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 162: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 163: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 165: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

12.17 Vadilal Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

