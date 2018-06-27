GourmetGiftBaskets.com Integrates Popcorn Brand Into Wide Array Of Gourmet Goodies

"As our GourmetGiftBaskets.com brand moves into its next chapter, we want to offer our customers as many great gift ideas as possible on our top site," said Jason Bergeron, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GourmetGiftBaskets.com. "That's why it makes sense to house all of our most popular popcorn offerings on GourmetGiftBaskets.com moving ahead."

Some of the handcrafted, signature gourmet popcorn flavors now showcased on GourmetGiftBaskets.com include both savory and sweet customer favorites: Cheesy Cheddar, Birthday Cake, Hickory Maple Bacon Cheddar, Butter, Caramel, Peanut Butter Cup, Cookies & Cream, and Buffalo, to name just a few.

Other popcorn-centric gifts on GourmetGiftBaskets.com now include:

Sports-themed tins , including one for golfers and others representing NFL and MLB teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, New York Yankees, New York Mets, New York Giants, Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs and more.

, including one for golfers and others representing NFL and MLB teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, New York Yankees, New York Mets, New York Giants, Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs and more. Monthly Popcorn Club tins . The Monthly Popcorn Club is so popular, it has been celebrated on national TV several times. Club members receive a new popcorn flavor every 30 days.

. The Monthly Popcorn Club is so popular, it has been celebrated on national TV several times. Club members receive a new popcorn flavor every 30 days. Tins for special occasions or with feel-good themes , such as Happy Birthday, Butterflies & Flowers, Artisan, Jubilee, Patriotic Popcorn, and others.

Beyond offering all of these popcorn gifts and more, GourmetGiftBaskets.com also sells a wide range of other delectable, unforgettable treats.

A major gifting destination, GourmetGiftBaskets.com also has baked goods (from cheesecakes to all types of brownies and cookies), fruit (fresh, dried and chocolate-covered), crackers, candies, meats, cheeses, beer, wine and champagne, all beautifully assembled and presented in baskets, towers, suitcases, crates and more. To see the full gift selection, go to GourmetGiftBaskets.com.

