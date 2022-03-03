Gourmia Asks Inspired Home Show Attendees: "Coffee or Tea?"

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia™, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, is set to introduce its new electric kettles and multifunction coffee makers at the 2022 Inspired Home Show, Booth #L12102. The new products continue Gourmia's well-earned reputation of being an industry innovator with products that are not evolutionary but revolutionary in their categories and being the brand for consumers to look for the next big thing in small-kitchen-appliances.

"Coffee or tea, whichever an individual prefers, we are revolutionizing the way they make it," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Our new dual-function coffee makers are an industry first because they combine pod and drip capabilities in the same machine, without needing any adapters. And our See & Set series of kettles takes the guess work out of making a comforting cup of tea. We are looking forward to showing these, as well as many other new exciting products, to show attendees."

SmartSwitch, Fully Automatic Pod / Drip Coffee Machines with No Adapters – An Industry First

These ground-breaking coffee makers are designed for households or individuals who enjoy the ease of making either pod or drip versions of America's favorite beverage. The units' hood features an innovative adapter-free design that automatically lifts or lowers for easy, no-hassle pod or filter insertion, eliminating the need for adapters or attachments. Users simply push the appropriate button for their desired mode, and the hood does the rest. Additional features include strength control; programmable timer; 30-minute increment adjustable Keep Warm function for keeping coffee hot for up to four hours; freshness timer; foldable shelf to accommodate a mug, carafe, or travel tumbler; large water reservoir; and water window. Brewing options: Pods: 8, 10, 12, or 14 ounces; Drip: 6, 8, 10, or 12 cups. Models: GCM2208 and GCM3269

See & Set Electric Kettle Series – Evolution, to Revolution

The Gourmia See & Set Kettle series takes tea kettles from the evolution stage to a revolution change. Each of the 1.7L digital cordless kettles has a convenient, stylish glass design. No longer is filling a kettle a guessing game of how much is actually inside that thing. While setting preferences is a snap with in-your-line-of-sight, front-facing controls. Common features include: six tea and coffee presets; front-facing, easy-to-read LED touch control panel (except GDK2395); customizable temperature setting; cordless design; keep-warm setting; and a concealed heating element. Models: GDK2215 (includes pop-up lid, optional tea infuser); GDK2285 (optional tea infuser); GDK 2365 (optional tea infuser); GDK2395 (includes pop-up lid, tea infuser, knob and touch display).



ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

