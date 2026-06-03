Gourmia® Brings the Ultimate Soft Serve Ice Cream and Slushy Maker to Costco for Endless Summer Fun

Skip the Overnight Pre-Freeze: Go from a Craving to Delicious Frozen Treats and Slushies in as Little as 30 Minutes

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leading innovator of countertop kitchen appliances, has introduced the perfect recipe for a cool, fun summer with its upgraded 2-Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream and Slushy Maker. This all-in-one machine crafts delicious treats at a moment's notice by eliminating the need to wait for ingredients to freeze overnight, offering the fastest path to ice-cold fun all summer long. Available now in-store at Costco and Costco.com.

The Gourmia 2-Quart Automatic Soft Serve and Slushy Maker requires no pre-freezing and is ready whenever you are, featuring six simple, one-touch presets for Soft Serve, Slush, Spiked, Milkshake, Frappe, and Sorbet to keep the whole family refreshed all summer long. Bring the ice cream parlor home with the Gourmia 2-Quart Automatic Soft Serve Maker, delivering fresh, delicious soft serve in as little as 30 minutes for a fun, hassle-free way for the whole family to cool down during backyard pool days and summer holiday celebrations.

"We wanted to design the ultimate crowd-pleaser for families and summer entertaining," said Heshy Biegeleisen, founder of Gourmia. "By combining a 2-quart soft serve ice cream maker and a versatile slushy maker into one sleek machine, we've made having healthy frozen treats and backyard hosting effortless. Because it requires zero pre-freezing, you can go from a spontaneous craving to serving delicious, frozen treats and spiked drinks in as little as 30 minutes."

This versatile ice cream maker the must-have companion for summer holidays, backyard pool days, barbecues, and family gatherings. Armed with six simple, one-touch presets—Soft Serve, Slush, Spiked, Milkshake, Frappe, and Sorbet—hosts can seamlessly use it as a soft serve ice cream maker for the kids' afternoon treats, and then easily pivot to a premium spiked drink maker for adults, spinning up frozen margaritas, frosé, and festive blended cocktails.

The New Summer Essential for Quick, Delicious Treats

The Gourmia 2-Quart Soft Serve Ice Cream and Slushy Maker is built to maximize summer fun and convenience:

No Pre-Freezing Required: Features an integrated compressor cooling system for instant cooling. Just pour in the ingredients, press a button, and watch it freeze in real-time—no frozen canisters taking up precious freezer space.

Features an integrated compressor cooling system for instant cooling. Just pour in the ingredients, press a button, and watch it freeze in real-time—no frozen canisters taking up precious freezer space. Results in as Little as 30 Minutes: High-efficiency mixing paddles deliver perfectly textured soft serve or icy slushies in as little as 30 minutes.

High-efficiency mixing paddles deliver perfectly textured soft serve or icy slushies in as little as 30 minutes. Kid-Friendly to Adult-Approved: Six presets are perfectly calibrated to handle everything from dairy-free fruit sorbets and thick milkshakes to alcohol-infused spiked slushies.

Six presets are perfectly calibrated to handle everything from dairy-free fruit sorbets and thick milkshakes to alcohol-infused spiked slushies. Resort-Style Frozen Drinks : Bring the poolside resort bar straight to your patio with authentic spiked slushies, keeping party favorites like crisp frozen margaritas and creamy piña coladas perfectly icy and ready to pour.

Bring the poolside resort bar straight to your patio with authentic spiked slushies, keeping party favorites like crisp frozen margaritas and creamy piña coladas perfectly icy and ready to pour. 3-Hour 'Keep Cold' Setting: Automatically keeps your frozen treats and beverages at the perfect temperature for up to three hours—ideal for extended outdoor patio dining.

Automatically keeps your frozen treats and beverages at the perfect temperature for up to three hours—ideal for extended outdoor patio dining. Built-In Topping Station & Warmer: An integrated condiment dispenser easily drops sprinkles or cookie crumbles right into your treat, while a built-in warming tray keeps hot fudge or caramel ready for drizzling.

An integrated condiment dispenser easily drops sprinkles or cookie crumbles right into your treat, while a built-in warming tray keeps hot fudge or caramel ready for drizzling. Mess-Free Cleanup: The freezing cylinder completely detaches for effortless, deep cleaning, paired with a convenient self-clean rinse cycle so you can get back to the party.

From quick afternoon ice cream breaks for the kids to late-night patio drinks for the grownups, this machine is this summer's essential gadget that lets you spin up fresh, frozen treats on a whim.

Pricing and Availability

The updated Gourmia 2-Quart Soft Serve Ice Cream and Slushy Maker is available now for $199.99 at Costco warehouses nationwide and online at Costco.com.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia is one of America's leading air fryer brands and one of the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brands. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

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