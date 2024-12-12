Gourmia's New All-In-One Pizza Oven, Toaster Oven, and Air Fryer Available at Target

The First All-In-One High-Temperature Pizza Oven up to 800°F, Toaster Oven, and Air Fryer Makes Gourmet Creations Hassle-Free for Home Chefs

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leader in innovative countertop kitchen appliances, introduces the first high-temperature indoor pizza oven that will also replace your air fryer toaster oven. This innovative All-In-One Pizza Oven, Toaster Oven, and Air Fryer has six pizza presets, seven cooking functions, and advanced technology to deliver a seamless cooking experience. Whether crafting crispy pizzas, toasting bread, or air-frying healthier snacks, this versatile marvel simplifies holiday preparations and makes for a thoughtful, practical gift. Available at Target in-store and online for $169.99.

Gourmia launches the first high-temperature indoor pizza oven that will also replace your air fryer toaster oven. Reaching temperatures of 800°F, home chefs can cook authentic 12'' Neapolitan pies in as little as 2 minutes. This innovative All-In-One Pizza Oven, Toaster Oven, and Air Fryer has six pizza presets, seven cooking functions, and advanced technology to deliver a seamless cooking experience.

"At Gourmia, we strive to engineer new products that make high-quality, healthy cooking accessible to everyone," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Our All-In-One Pizza Oven, Toaster Oven, and Air Fryer is designed to meet the needs of modern households by delivering exceptional results with unmatched versatility. Reaching temperatures of 800°F, home chefs can cook authentic 12'' Neapolitan pies in as little as 2 minutes. It's the perfect appliance for creating holiday magic in the kitchen—and it makes a standout gift for food enthusiasts."

Whether a show-stopping main course, quick appetizers, or indulgent desserts, the All-In-One Pizza Oven, Toaster, and Air Fryer ensures delicious and hassle-free holiday meals. Key features of the All-In-One Pizza Oven, Toaster and Air Fryer include:

6 Pizza Presets : Easily create iconic styles like Neapolitan, New York , and Thin Crust pizzas.

: Easily create iconic styles like Neapolitan, , and Thin Crust pizzas. Dual Adjustable Burners : Independently adjust upper and lower (stone) heat for a crispy crust and perfectly melted toppings.

: Independently adjust upper and lower (stone) heat for a crispy crust and perfectly melted toppings. FryForce 360° Technology™ : Circulates superheated air to achieve crispy "fried" results without excess oil.

: Circulates superheated air to achieve crispy "fried" results without excess oil. 7 Cooking Functions : Air fry, bake, roast, broil, toast, bagel, and dehydrate for endless possibilities.

: Air fry, bake, roast, broil, toast, bagel, and dehydrate for endless possibilities. Cordierite Pizza Stone : Retains high heat for authentic 12" Neapolitan pies in as little as 2 minutes.

: Retains high heat for authentic 12" Neapolitan pies in as little as 2 minutes. User-Friendly Design: Features simple touch controls, a double-pane window, and an interior light for convenient monitoring.

This sleek, stainless-steel appliance handles a wide array of cooking tasks and brings elegance to any kitchen. Includes dishwasher-safe accessories, such as an air fry basket, oven rack, and baking pan to make cleanup effortless, giving users more time to enjoy their meals and celebrations.

Pricing and Availability

Available now at Target stores and Target.com, the All-in-One Indoor Pizza Oven, Toaster Oven is available for $169.99.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all things cooking, as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2024 Gourmia. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Gourmia