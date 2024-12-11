Gourmia's New Panorama™ Next-Gen Digital Air Fryer with Internal Hologram at Walmart

Gourmia Redefines Air Frying with a Top-to-Bottom Viewing Window, Innovative Fan Technology, and Vibrant, Trending Colors in a Sleek New Design

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leader in innovative countertop kitchen appliances, proudly introduces the Panorama™ Digital Air Fryer. This appliance elevates home cooking with its unique top-to-bottom viewing window, internal hologram display, and advanced functionality. The Panorama 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer combines groundbreaking technology with everyday practicality, making it a must-have for every kitchen. It is available exclusively in-store at Walmart and Walmart.com, with special holiday pricing of $69.00.

Gourmia's Panorama™ Digital Air Fryer elevates home cooking with its unique top-to-bottom viewing window, internal hologram display, and advanced functionality. The Panorama Digital Air Fryer combines style with function and is available in vibrant colors - black, white, peach, and green - to match any kitchen décor.

"The Panorama Digital Air Fryer is a culinary game-changer, blending performance, style, and convenience," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Founder of Gourmia. "Our team engineered the Panorama Digital Air Fryer to make a home chef's favorite dishes healthier and easier to prepare. From fries and wings to seafood and roasted vegetables, this versatile appliance transforms everyday meals into gourmet creations—all with less fat and hassle."

The Panorama Digital Air Fryer combines style with function and is available in vibrant colors – black, white, peach, and green – to match any kitchen décor. It ensures efficient cooking, while its innovative design provides unparalleled convenience.

Key Features of the Gourmia Panorama Digital Air Fryer:

Panoramic View of Cooking Process: Unique top-to-bottom panoramic viewing window, allowing users to watch their food cook from all angles.





Unique top-to-bottom panoramic viewing window, allowing users to watch their food cook from all angles. Internal Hologram Display : High-tech meets air frying with this internal hologram display that provides easy access to time, temperature, and real-time cooking instructions.





: High-tech meets air frying with this internal hologram display that provides easy access to time, temperature, and real-time cooking instructions. 7-Quart Basket : Table-ready basket is large enough to serve 6-8 guests, making it perfect for family meals and parties.





: Table-ready basket is large enough to serve 6-8 guests, making it perfect for family meals and parties. Patent-Pending Innovative Air Frying Technology: Ensures even cooking, delivering crispy exteriors and tender interiors, while reduced-fat cooking promotes healthier meals.





Ensures even cooking, delivering crispy exteriors and tender interiors, while reduced-fat cooking promotes healthier meals. 12 One-Touch Cooking Presets : Air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and more with ease, eliminating guesswork.





: Air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and more with ease, eliminating guesswork. Guided Cooking Prompts : Helpful display messages guide you through each step of the cooking process, including optional preheat and turn food reminders.





: Helpful display messages guide you through each step of the cooking process, including optional preheat and turn food reminders. Intuitive LED Touch Interface : User-friendly controls make navigating settings a breeze.





: User-friendly controls make navigating settings a breeze. Dishwasher-Safe Components: The nonstick basket and crisper tray make cleanup effortless.

Discover the Gourmia Panorama Digital Air Fryer and experience a healthier, easier way to cook for family and friends. This air fryer comes with recipes expertly crafted by Gourmia's culinary team, empowering home chefs and foodies to create delicious meals quickly and confidently.

Pricing and Availability

Available now in-store at Walmart and Walmart.com, the Panorama Digital Air Fryer is available at a special holiday price of $69.00 ($89.00 every day).

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all things cooking, as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2024 Gourmia. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Gourmia