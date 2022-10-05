GOUSA Hosting Rally in Washington, DC: "STOP the TYRANTS & UNITE for FREEDOM" - Will Ask for Resignation of Biden & Harris

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Opportunity USA, or "GOUSA®", a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization headquartered in Boston, MA is hosting a public rally in Washington, DC in support of liberty and freedom while opposing growing government tyranny in America.

Friday, October 7, 2022

US Capitol Grounds (1st & Constitution, Near Peace Monument) 2PM - 4 PM

OppScore® from GOUSA: The First Unbiased Political Credit Rating: Rate, Choose and Reign In Your Elected Officials Tweet this John Paul Moran, CEO of Grand Opportunity USA "GOUSA", speaks about GOUSA's OppScore Political Credit Rating System at RNR's "It's a Wonderful Nation" Event in Phoenix, AZ on December 19, 2021 during Turning Point USA's America Fest Event.

Featuring educational speakers, political candidates, patriotic music, and the debut of the OppScore® political credit rating from GOUSA, including its "Side by Side – You Decide!" Politician Matchups for hundreds of key races across the country.

VIP speakers will cover critical issues for American voters as they face the midterm elections, from our Constitutional Liberties, rising crime rates, t­he economy, inflation, gas prices, medical freedom, and gender and racist theory in schools to parent's rights, abortion, the energy crisis, open borders, election security, and more.

The OppScore®, short for "Opportunity Score", is a new user-friendly web app from GOUSA that voters can use to help make their choices in November. The OppScore is the first, one and only unbiased political credit rating system that uses surveys, facts, and data from reputable pollsters clearly showing which politicians are working in support of the US Constitution for the genuine "Will of the People" – and who is working against them - on the issues they care about the most. Moran: "It's not Left vs Right or Red vs Blue – really, it's THEM vs. YOU"

John Paul Moran is the CEO of Grand Opportunity USA and inventor of the OppScore. Mr. Moran is a published author, trained MIT scientist, entrepreneur, former Republican nominee for Congress in Massachusetts and 6th generation nephew of Founding Father, President Thomas Jefferson. He has authored a new Universal Bill of Rights set to be published soon.

Pointing to the exceptionally low OppScore ratings and shockingly poor performance of the President and Vice President, Mr. Moran will start a public petition to drive support asking for the RESIGNATION of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, along with other prominent elected officials, the first of its kind to be started in the USA to date.

Movies receive Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Businesses receive Yelp ratings. Politicians will finally receive their own performance ratings with the OppScore® from GOUSA®.

More information and OppScore ratings at: www.GO-USA.us

OppScore explainer video: https://rumble.com/v1lhk79-gousas-oppscore-side-by-side-you-decide-candidate-matchups.html

For further information, contact:

John Paul Moran, GOUSA

[email protected]

805-450-7087

SOURCE Grand Opportunity USA