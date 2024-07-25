GOUSA VOTER POLL REVEALS SHOCKING POLITICAL SUPPORT ON THE ISSUES FOR REPUBLICANS VS DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS BY 5 to 1; TRUMP BESTS HARRIS BY 40 TO 1

BOSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent voter poll of registered Wisconsin voters showed shocking results; on the issues, voters support Republicans in Congress 67% vs 13% for Democrats.

In the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Trump in Butler, PA, and Joe Biden's subsequent withdrawal under pressure from his party as the Democratic nominee, now more than ever we must unite.

A poll of registered voters in Wisconsin, commissioned by Grand Opportunity USA "GOUSA®" and conducted by Gravis Marketing, a nonpartisan political research firm, has demonstrated that voters in America are strongly united on the key issues.

According to John Paul Moran, Founder and CEO of GOUSA, "While it's great news that the voters are so united, of concern is that the poll demonstrates that a substantial number are actually voting against their own self-interests by electing politicians who oppose them on the issues they care about the most – no wonder why Congress' approval rating is a dismal 13% and why 79% of voters do not have trust in their own government".

The top-line results of GOUSA's "OppScore Challenge" survey reveal that 67% of voters closely align with Republicans in Congress on the issues, while only 13% align with Democrats, a striking 5-to-1 advantage for Republicans.

Astonishingly, the Biden/Harris Administration and the most progressive members of Congress gained the support of just 1% of the voters polled on the key issues, while former President Trump and conservative "America-First" members of Congress gained the support of 40% of those polled - nearly half - reflecting a 40-to-1 advantage.

Once completing the OppScore® Challenge "political personality test," the poll also found that a strong majority of independent Wisconsin voters chose center-Right candidates vs. progressive candidates by a margin of over 2 to 1. The breakdown of respondents: 52% modestly Left-leaning independent or undeclared voters, 28% Republicans, and 20% Democrats.

"This groundbreaking poll, the first of its kind in history, has shown conclusively what many voters have suspected all along: that the so-called division in America isn't real and is being fueled by highly partisan forces who are pitting citizens against each other in a pitched battle for power and control," explains John Paul Moran of GOUSA. "The majority of voters strongly oppose the kind of political division and violence fueled by the Biden/Harris Administration and the mainstream media that led to the attempted assassination of former President Trump."

The nonpartisan test is comprised of a comprehensive 36-question survey on the top voter issues across GOUSA's "Five Points of Opportunity" – Personal, Economic, Social, Educational, and National Opportunity - and comparing their rating to the federal politicians who have been scored using the same criteria; all members of Congress, and Trump, Biden and Harris, have been rated by GOUSA's volunteer ratings analysts based on their voting records, public positions, statements, websites, party policies, and more.

The OppScore ratings – short for "Opportunity Score" - range from (negative) -5.0 / 5, "Anti-Opportunity", up to + 5.0 / 5, "Pro-Opportunity", on the nonpartisan "Opportunity Scale" which objectively measures both voters and politicians based on whether their position on a given issue aligns with the majority will of voters and the US Constitution.

As an example, VP Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee who has earned a (negative) - 3.0/5 "Anti-Opportunity" rating, loses 0.4 points within the "National Opportunity" category with respect to the principles of securing our borders and protecting election integrity. The Biden/Harris Administration has failed to secure our border, allowing over 10 million illegal immigrants to enter under their watch and seeing 100,000+ annual drug overdose deaths fueled by the border crisis. They have threatened election integrity by opposing voter ID laws and supporting HR1 "For the People Act" which would federalize elections in violation of the US Constitution; and with Biden withdrawing from the race for President under pressure from top Democrats and endorsing Harris, they are disenfranchising 14 million primary election voters and undemocratically denying them a voice in the selection of their nominee. Trump conversely wins 0.4 points on these same principles and has earned a total + 4.2/5 "Strong Pro-Opportunity" score.

"Countless millions are being conned into voting against themselves and their best self-interests" adds Moran. "How else can an Administration possibly get elected 'democratically' when polling data suggests that they earn only 1% support of the voters on the issues? If politics were run more like a business, these kinds of people would never get elected, regardless of party".

The OppScore and the OppScore Challenge can put an end to this destructive charade and fix politics for the better – 'Where it's not Red vs. Blue, They work for YOU'".

To support or learn more about GOUSA: www.GO-USA.us. See politician ratings and take the OppScore voter survey here: www.OppScore.org. The "OppScore Challenge" is coming soon.

