Gout Education Society Unveils New Name, Enhanced Website with Customized Patient Experience

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Gout Education Society—formerly known as The Gout & Uric Acid Education Society—today unveiled its new name, along with an updated, interactive website. Still found at GoutEducation.org, the website has been enhanced with both a medical professional locator and the ability for patients to search for content based on the stage and severity of their gout.

Those who visit the website now have the option of answering a few quick questions upon entry so that the education and resources they see can be better tailored toward their needs. The website provides content journeys for the three main stages of gout—early-stage, ongoing and chronic or advanced gout—as well as resources on living healthy with gout (diet and lifestyle recommendations) and information about related health conditions (i.e., kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke).

"While gout is a very serious disease that requires prompt and ongoing treatment, our research has found that very few patients are getting the care they need," said N. Lawrence Edwards, MD, MACP, MACR, chairman of the Gout Education Society. "For more than a decade, GoutEducation.org has been a go-to source for gout education and tools. We are thrilled to be able to enhance this resource with a customized experience and hope that more patients with gout will be encouraged to take steps toward proper treatment."

The information from the brief questionnaire will also transfer to the new medical professional locator—found directly at GoutSpecialistsNetwork.org.

"The best part about the Gout Specialists Network is that patients can look for qualified medical professionals not just by zip code, but also by areas of specialty," said Dr. Edwards. "For example, those who indicate that they have chronic or advanced gout will be directed toward professionals who have access to treatment for this stage of gout, which often includes infusions. For those who indicate that they have kidney disease or a history of kidney stones, nephrologists will also populate—along with resources about gout and kidney health."

The website also includes a portal for medical professionals, who can sign up to be a part of the Gout Specialists Network and access the latest in gout research and education.

About the Gout Education Society

The Gout Education Society (formerly The Gout & Uric Acid Education Society) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in September 2005 by rheumatologists. The Gout Education Society is dedicated to educating the public and health care community about gout—the most common form of inflammatory arthritis—and helping to improve overall patient care.

