Gout Therapeutic Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global gout therapeutic market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of gout therapeutic and new players planning to enter the market.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a market snapshot, providing overall information on various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides information and data analysis of the global gout therapeutic market in terms of drug type, distribution channel, and region.



Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Key Segments

The global gout therapeutic market has been segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the global market has been classified into colchicine, antihyperuricemic agents (urate-lowering drugs), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and biologic response modifiers (Biologics).



Based on distribution channel, the global gout therapeutic market has been divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment is expected to dominate the global gout therapeutic market during the forecast period.



Research Approach



The bottom-up approach has been employed to determine the size of the global gout therapeutic market, using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which included analysis of launched products and mapping of demand for gout therapeutic of top market players in specific regions.



The top-down approach has been used to derive the market size of different product segments, wherein market size of parent market was obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for sales by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive analysis of investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others.



Data triangulation is based on both secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research.Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.



Market value and forecast, in terms of US$ Mn, for each segment has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027.



The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have significant impact on the global gout therapeutic market and could influence it in the near future.



Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition in the market across regions.These analyses are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and grow their share in the global gout therapeutic market.



The report also comprises pipeline analysis and epidemiological overview of gout.



Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global gout therapeutic market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the above mentioned regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and growth opportunities has been provided in the overview section.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major players operating in the global gout therapeutics market are



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teijin Pharma Limited.

Novartis AG, Mylan N.V.

Horizon Pharma plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC

MERCK & CO., Inc.



The global gout therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:



Global Gout Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type

Colchicine

Antihyperuricemic Agents (Urate-Lowering Drugs)

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Biologic Response Modifiers (Biologics)



Global Gout Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



Global Gout Therapeutics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

