Gov. Gianforte and Sen. Daines to Visit New Felco Industries Facility

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)

07 Jun, 2023, 14:25 ET

MISSOULA, Mont., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Equipment Manufacturers' (AEM) national grassroots campaign I Make America and Felco Industries are pleased to welcome Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and U.S. Senator Steve Daines to Felco's facility in Missoula on Friday, June 9. The visit will focus on Felco's recent facility expansion in the community while providing the opportunity to discuss manufacturing policies impacting Montanans. I Make America works throughout the year to host elected officials and other policymakers at AEM member company facilities across the United States and this is the campaign's first time in Montana. 

WHAT
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana) to visit Felco Industries' for a facility tour to see the company's recent expansion.

WHEN
Friday, June 9 at 3:30pm MT

WHERE:
Felco Industries
6600 U.S. Highway 10 W
Missoula, MT 59808
Please note: Google Maps location is incorrect for this address. Felco Industries is located right off the highway between Jones Brothers Trucking and Diesel Parts and Repair.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY
The facility tour is open to press to follow along.

DRESS CODE AND PARKING:
Parking is available on the south side of the building and includes ADA accessible spaces.

RSVP:
Members of the press interested in attending must RSVP to Colleen Kennedy at [email protected] by 8:00am MT on Friday, June 9.

