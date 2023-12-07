Gov. Greg Abbott Endorses Alex Kamkar for House District 29

News provided by

Alex Kamkar Campaign for Texas State Rep

07 Dec, 2023, 16:52 ET

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott today announced his wholehearted endorsement of conservative businessman Alex Kamkar for Texas House District 29.

"Alex Kamkar is a true conservative fighter who will be a crucial ally in helping me pass conservative priorities in Austin," said Gov. Abbott. "As a successful businessman and Pearland City Council member, Alex understand that cutting property taxes is crucial to our state's economic success. I know I can count on Alex to help me secure our southern border and expand school choice for all Texas families. Please join me in supporting Alex Kamkar for State Representative for House District 29."

Kamkar, a third-generation Texan who has served on the Pearland City Council since 2020 where he has earned a reputation as a "fiscal hawk," said he is thrilled to have the support of Governor Abbott.

"I am honored and humbled to have the support of Gov. Abbott. Texas is a much better place thanks to his steadfast, conservative leadership." Kamkar added, "Gov. Abbott's endorsement shows that my campaign for House District 29 has earned the support of true conservatives throughout this District – but can also help keep Texas going in the right direction once I get to Austin."

SOURCE Alex Kamkar Campaign for Texas State Rep

