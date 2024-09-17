Gov. Henry McMaster Proclaims Sept. 15-20 is SC Thrive Week

Governor's proclamation recognizes SC Thrive's efforts to improve the lives of underserved individuals and communities across South Carolina .

Gov. Henry McMaster praises the organization for the numerous services it provides to people and the positive financial impact of its work.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of SC Thrive's efforts to improve the lives of people across the state of South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 15-20 to be SC Thrive Week.

Since its inception over 14 years ago, SC Thrive has served more than 531,432 South Carolina households by connecting those in need with food, senior programs, healthcare access, mental wellness resources and financial support. The organization recently celebrated the achievement of returning more than $1 billion back to the state of South Carolina in the form of tax refunds and work supports.

In the proclamation, Gov. McMaster celebrated SC Thrive's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of South Carolinians through training programs, senior services, mental wellness training, financial assistance and navigating available benefits. The governor also touted the organization's financial impact on the state by infusing more than $1 billion back into the economy.

"It is such an incredible honor for Gov. McMaster to proclaim SC Thrive Week in recognition of the vital services we provide to some of our most vulnerable residents. We are focused on our mission to ensure South Carolina residents are able to access the resources they need in innovative and efficient ways," said SC Thrive CEO Tricia Richardson. "We are proud of the accomplishments SC Thrive, together with our partners, has made since our founding. Being able to serve as a force of good in South Carolina is incredibly rewarding."

SC Thrive is celebrating its accomplishments at its Annual Training in Columbia, SC held Sept. 17 and 18. Under the theme of #ThriveTogether, the conference will offer educational sessions in four tracks; nurture together, healthier together, thriving workplaces and thriving communities.

About SC Thrive

SC Thrive is a nonprofit organization linking South Carolinians with community and essential resources. We bring community together. We connect those in need with resources to help attain food security, senior programs, healthcare access, mental wellness resources, and financial support. With distinctive programs and trainings for individuals and agencies alike, as well as innovative technology, SC Thrive lifts South Carolinians up to help them live their best lives.

Media Contact

Alex Keown

Inspire Agency on behalf of SC Thrive

[email protected]

630-346-5141

SOURCE SC Thrive