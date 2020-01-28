Gov. Justice, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to hold press conference today in Martinsburg, WV

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Jerry Falwell, Jr., President of Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.

WHAT: Gov. Justice and President Falwell will hold a press conference.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Ridge Community and Technical College

13650 Apple Harvest Drive

Martinsburg, West Virginia 25403

This event will be live streamed. You can view the live stream by navigating to the Governor's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube pages. You can also view a live stream by visiting the Governor's Office website and scrolling down to the "News and Media" section of the home page.

You can also view the livestream by navigating to Liberty University's Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages, as well as by visiting Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Twitter.

SAT COORDINATES:

Space Window: 13:30-15:00 ET + approx 30

Galaxy-17

Transponder-14K Slot-A

Uplink Frequency = 14266.5 Horizontal

Downlink Frequency = 11966.5 Vertical

Intelsat Confirmation # 1849663

Bandwidth 9 MHz

Modulation DVBS-2, 8PSK

FEC: 3/4

Symbol Rate: 7.5 Msym/s

Data Rate: 16.711 Mbps

Pilots: off

Roll off 20%

MPEG-4

1080I HD

* LTN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

SOURCE Jerry Falwell, Jr.