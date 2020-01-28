Gov. Justice, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to hold press conference today in Martinsburg, WV
Jan 28, 2020, 10:15 ET
MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Jerry Falwell, Jr., President of Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.
WHAT: Gov. Justice and President Falwell will hold a press conference.
WHEN: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Blue Ridge Community and Technical College
13650 Apple Harvest Drive
Martinsburg, West Virginia 25403
This event will be live streamed. You can view the live stream by navigating to the Governor's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube pages. You can also view a live stream by visiting the Governor's Office website and scrolling down to the "News and Media" section of the home page.
You can also view the livestream by navigating to Liberty University's Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages, as well as by visiting Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Twitter.
SAT COORDINATES:
Space Window: 13:30-15:00 ET + approx 30
Galaxy-17
Transponder-14K Slot-A
Uplink Frequency = 14266.5 Horizontal
Downlink Frequency = 11966.5 Vertical
Intelsat Confirmation # 1849663
Bandwidth 9 MHz
Modulation DVBS-2, 8PSK
FEC: 3/4
Symbol Rate: 7.5 Msym/s
Data Rate: 16.711 Mbps
Pilots: off
Roll off 20%
MPEG-4
1080I HD
* LTN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
SOURCE Jerry Falwell, Jr.
