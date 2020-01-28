Gov. Justice, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to hold press conference today in Martinsburg, WV

News provided by

Jerry Falwell, Jr.

Jan 28, 2020, 10:15 ET

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Jerry Falwell, Jr., President of Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.

WHAT: Gov. Justice and President Falwell will hold a press conference.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Ridge Community and Technical College
13650 Apple Harvest Drive
Martinsburg, West Virginia 25403

This event will be live streamed. You can view the live stream by navigating to the Governor's FacebookTwitter, or YouTube pages. You can also view a live stream by visiting the Governor's Office website and scrolling down to the "News and Media" section of the home page.

You can also view the livestream by navigating to Liberty University's FacebookTwitter or YouTube pages, as well as by visiting Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Twitter

SAT COORDINATES:

Space Window:  13:30-15:00 ET + approx 30
Galaxy-17
Transponder-14K Slot-A
Uplink Frequency = 14266.5 Horizontal
Downlink Frequency = 11966.5 Vertical
Intelsat Confirmation # 1849663
Bandwidth 9 MHz
Modulation DVBS-2, 8PSK
FEC: 3/4 
Symbol Rate: 7.5 Msym/s 
Data Rate: 16.711 Mbps 
Pilots: off 
Roll off 20% 
MPEG-4
1080I HD
* LTN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

CONTACT:

Jillian Anderson

jillian@proactivecommunications.com

M 330-980-3053

W 571-223-0042

SOURCE Jerry Falwell, Jr.

You just read:

Gov. Justice, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to hold press conference today in Martinsburg, WV

News provided by

Jerry Falwell, Jr.

Jan 28, 2020, 10:15 ET