Gov. Murphy & Mayor Fulop Headlining Nov 18 Jersey City Summit in 3 weeks

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Phil Murphy & Mayor Steven Fulop to speak at the 5th Annual - The Jersey City Summit for Real Estate Investment. This leadership gathering will once again host the region's leading investors, owners, developers & placemakers - city, state & regional principals on November 18th at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City. The Summit's Chair is once again Former Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, Kim Guadagno of Connell Foley.

The annual summit will bring senior executives, state & city officials, public and private institutions to highlight recent successes & explore investment and site selection opportunities in Jersey City and the Metro NYC area. 975 senior level executives, placemakers and decision-makers are expected to attend. 950 attended in 2018.

Confirmed Speakers include: Governor Phil Murphy, Mayor Steven Fulop, former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, Chris Weilminster of Urban Edge Properties, Tim Sullivan of NJ Economic Development Authority, Fred Cooper of Toll Brothers, Rob Naso of BentallGreenOak, Kenneth Pasternak of KABR Group, Jeremy Kaplan of KRE Group, W. Nevins McCann of Connell Foley, Greg Belew of Lennar Multifmaily Communities, Christopher Albanese of Albanese Organization, Sue Henderson of NJCU, Abe Naparstek of Brookfield Properties, Charles Richman of the New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency. Leslie Anderson of New Jersey Redevelopment Authority, Anthony Cammarata of Goldman Sachs, amongst many others.

7:30 AM - Breakfast Reception

8:25 AM - Chair Welcome Remarks – Kim Guadagno

8:30 AM - Opening Remarks – Tim Sullivan, NJEDA

8:35 AM - Mixed-Use + Retail Panel

9:20 AM - Multifamily Panel

10:05 AM - Mid-Morning Reception

10:35 AM - Remarks - Mayor Fulop

10:50 AM - Office Panel

11:35 AM - Affordable Housing Panel

12:20 PM - Lunch Reception

1:30 PM - Amenities Panel

2:15 PM - Emerging Neighborhoods Panel

3:00 PM - Mid-Afternoon Reception

3:20 PM - Remarks - Governor Murphy

3:40 PM - Special Project Roundtable

4:15 PM - Closing Remarks

4:25 PM - Chair Closing Remarks

4:30 PM - Closing Reception

6 PM

When: November 18th, 2019 7:30 am - 6 pm EST

Where: Hyatt Regency - 2 Exchange Place, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Media & Sponsor Contact: Sherif Abouzied, 201-589-0892, sabouzied@roundtableadvisory.com

