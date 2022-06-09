Gov. Murphy, Mayor Fulop & Regional Leaders In-Person June 23rd at The Jersey City Summit for Real Estate Investment

Hundred's of Tri-State Real Estate Principals, Placemakers & Developers to Gather in 2 Weeks to Discuss Jersey City and the Tri-State Real Estate & Investment Market. Hear from the most innovative projects taking place.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Phil Murphy & Mayor Steven Fulop to speak once again at The Jersey City Summit for Real Estate Investment 7th Annual Gathering – June 23rd, 2022. This in-person summit, held courtesy of BentallGreenOak at Newport Tower, 525 Washington Blvd - is the fourth consecutive year the two leaders will be keynoting the leadership conference. The gathering has become one of the region's must-attend real estate, investment & placemaking events. Organizers expect more than 1000 attendees to convene and will cover Return-to-Office, Multifamily, Retail, Mixed-Use, Life Sciences, Amenities, Emerging Neighborhoods, Affordable Housing, Journal Square & related areas.

The full day summit will provide networking and host moderated panel discussions covering the slew of transformative projects underway. Principals behind Jersey City's leading real estate developments will speak to the city's growing appeal over Brooklyn, Manhattan, Philadelphia and other millennial driven markets.

Confirmed Speakers include: Governor Phil Murphy, Mayor Steven Fulop, Tim Sullivan, NJEDA, Joyce Watterman, Jersey City Council President, Rob Naso & Anil Erdem of BentallGreenOak, Mahbod Nia & Anna Malhari of Veris Residential, Wasseem & Sam Boraie of Boarie Development, Danielle De Vita of Urban Edge Properties, James Hanson II of The Hampshire Companies, Jon Moore of URBY, Jonathan Kushner of Kushner Real Estate, Nicole Kushener & Laurent Morali of Kushner Companies, Aaron Price of TechUnited:NJ & Propelify, Annisia Cialone & Christine Goodman of the City of Jersey City, Christopher Albanese of Albanese Organization, Anthony Cammarata of Goldman Sachs, Michael Lastoria of &pizza, Sanford Weiss of Manhattan Building Company, Eliot Spitzer of Spitzer Enterprises, Debbie Hart of BioNJ amongst many others. Law firm Connell Foley is the Summit Chair once again. Philip McGovern will be the MC of entire summit with colleagues W. Nevins McCann, George Garcia & Jennifer Carrillo-Perez moderating various panels throughout the day.

June 23rd – Summit Schedule

7:30 AM - Breakfast Reception

8:25 AM - Chair Welcome Remarks

8:35 AM - Life Sciences

9:20 AM - Multifamily

10:05 AM - Mid-Morning Reception

10:35 AM - Mayor's Remarks

10:50 AM - Office/Return-To-Work

11:35 AM - Affordable Housing

12:20 AM - Lunch Reception

1:30 PM - Amenities

2:15 PM - Emerging Neighborhoods

3 PM - Mid-Afternoon Reception

3:20 PM - Governor's Remarks

3:30 PM - Mixed-Use + Retail

4:15 PM - Placemaking: Journal Square

5:25 PM - Closing Reception

5:30 PM - Closing Reception

6:30 PM - END

When: June 23rd, 2022 7:30am – 6:30 pm EST

Where: (In-Person) Newport Tower – 525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Media & Sponsor Contact: Sherif Abouzied, 201-589-0892, [email protected]

