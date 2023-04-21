Gov. Murphy, Mayor Fulop, Richard LeFrak & Regional Leaders Gathering May 22nd at The Jersey City Summit - 8th Annual Gathering

1000 Plus of the Tri-State Real Estate Principals, Placemakers & Developers to Gather in 1 Month to Discuss Jersey City and the Tri-State Real Estate & Investment Market. Hear from the most innovative projects taking place.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the region's leading investors, owners & developers to speak once again at The Jersey City Summit for Real Estate Investment. The 8th annual leadership gathering will be taking place on May 22nd, 2023 and is hosted in partnership with BentallGreenOak for a second year at their waterfront trophy office building - Newport Tower.

The gathering has become one of the region's must-attend institutional real estate investment conferences. Organizers expect more than 1000 attendees to convene and will cover Office, Multifamily, Life Sciences, Mixed-Use, Finance, Amenities, Affordable Housing & Emerging Neighborhoods across the moderated panel discussions. The full day summit will provide networking and thought-leadership covering the many transformative projects shaping Jersey City's skyline.

We are thrilled to see so many of Manhattan's largest real estate players/families announce major projects here in Jersey City. It's a testament to the ranking Jersey City has with global institutional capital. We're delighted to play our part in highlighting Jersey City as "The Most Exciting & Energetic Domestic Growth Market". We congratulate the Mayor and share his vision for what Jersey City has to offer and are enormously bullish on its future. – Sherif Abouzied, Founder & Organizer

Confirmed Speakers include: Governor Phil Murphy, Mayor Steven Fulop, Joyce Watterman, Richard LeFrak of LeFrak, Jersey City Council President, Rob Naso of BentallGreenOak, Merredith Marshall of BRP, Timothy Henkel of Pennrose, Jeffrey Gural of GFP Real Estate, Wasseem Boraie of Boarie Development, Adam Frazier of Columbia Property Trust, Jon Moore of URBY, Jonathan Kushner of Kushner Real Estate, Jeremy Farrell of Lefrak, Laurent Morali of Kushner Companies, Liz Simon of Industrious, Melanie Walter of NJHMFA, Aaron Price of TechUnited & Propelify, Annisia Cialone of the City of Jersey City, Christopher Albanese of Albanese Organization, Anthony Cammarata of Goldman Sachs, Greg Belew of Quarterra/Lennar, Kevin Sheehan of Greystar, Fred Cooper of Toll Brothers, Daria Wolos of Tacombi, Linsen Zhang of China Construction America/Plaza Construction, Diana Jeffrey of the JCRA, Tim Sullivan, Tai Cooper & Kathleen Coviello of the NJEDA, Jacqueline Urgo of The Marketing Directors. Eric Fang of Perkins Eastman and many others. Law firm Connell Foley is the Summit Chair once again. Philip McGovern will be the MC of the entire summit with colleagues W. Nevins McCann & Jennifer Carillo-Perez moderating various panels throughout the day. Media Partners include The Real Deal, Real Estate NJ, NJBIZ, ROI-NJ & CO.

May 22, 2023 – Summit Schedule

7:30 AM - Breakfast Reception

8:20 AM - Chair Welcome Remarks

8:25 AM - Opening Remarks

8:30 AM - Life Sciences

9:15 AM - Mayor's Remarks

9:25 AM - Affordable Housing

10:15 AM - Mid-Morning Reception

10:45 AM - Mixed-Use

11:25 AM - Amenities

12:05 AM - Lunch Reception

1:00 PM - Finance

1:45 PM - Office/Return-to-Office

2:30 PM - Mid-Afternoon Reception

2:50 PM - Governor's Video Remarks

2:55 PM - NJEDA Remarks

3:05 PM - Emerging Neighborhoods

4:00 PM - Multifamily

4:50 PM - Richard LeFrak Keynote Interview

5:30 PM - Chair Closing Remarks

5:35 PM - Closing Reception

6:30 PM - End

When: May 22nd, 2023, 7:30am –6:30 pm EST

Where: (In-Person) Newport Tower – 525 Washington Blvd, 13th Floor, Jersey City – Courtesy of BentallGreenOak.

Media & Sponsor Contact: Sherif Abouzied, 201-589-0892, [email protected]

