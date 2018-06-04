Gov. Tom Ridge Announces Launch of Ridge Global Cybersecurity Institute

The Ridge Global Cybersecurity Institute is a spin-off of Ridge Global Education, the successful business unit of Ridge Global that produced a lucrative partnership with the National Association of Corporate Directors and Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute that is helping better prepare corporate directors on cyber risk oversight.

With new faces and a new focus, the goal now is to reorganize, advance what is working, and fuel growth. Namely, the cyber risk education component of the Ridge offering has built a sizable following and demand among industry leaders. The successes of the NACD and CMU partnerships have demonstrated that there is a growing market for cyber education and support.

Beauchesne will serve as CEO of the Institute and provide a range of offerings to associations, businesses, and enterprises, including customized cybersecurity consulting, education and training for senior leadership, cyber incident tabletop exercises, and a platform for organizations to engage with global cybersecurity policymakers.

"Cyber attacks are on the rise and pose a real, growing threat to our national and economic security. I'm excited and grateful to work with Governor Ridge to create the Ridge Global Cybersecurity Institute," said Beauchesne. "His leadership on cybersecurity issues has helped steer the global business community to be more resilient in the face of increasingly dangerous cyberattacks. Our goal is clear: To help companies and organizations of all sizes be better prepared to handle cyber attacks by enhancing their readiness and resilience. I'm eager to get started."

"There's no single or foolproof approach to hardening a company against a cyberattack," said Gov. Ridge. "It's people, process and technology. And it's culture, and the culture is driven from the top. In this interdependent world, where everything is connected, we need to start thinking about total resiliency management. That's why I'm particularly excited to be working with Ann to help businesses stay ahead of the ever-changing cyber environment. We can help them get this right."

