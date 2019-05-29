Gov. Weld Statement In Response To Mueller

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today Bob Mueller reminded all Americans of why Donald Trump is not worthy of the Oval Office. Americans should have confidence that our President will always put the interest of America first and represent our highest standards. America deserves better.

"Bob Mueller's statement today stressed that when the subject of an authorized investigation obstructs it or lies in response to it, that strikes at the heart of the criminal evidence gathering process, and that is why the Order appointing Mr. Mueller authorized his office to investigate whether the President committed obstruction of justice.

"Volume 2 of Mr. Mueller's report sets out approximately ten instances where there was evidence that Mr. Trump obstructed the investigation. Mr. Mueller stated today that his office decided not to reach a formal determination on whether the President committed a crime, though they were unable to conclude that he did not commit a crime.

"One thousand former federal prosecutors, however, both Republicans and Democrats, read the evidence of obstruction set out painstakingly in Volume 2 of the Mueller report, and have concluded unanimously that the evidence showed that the President did commit the crime of obstruction, and that the question was not even a close call.

"I was one of those prosecutors, and I believe our conclusion was correct."

ABOUT GOVERNOR BILL WELD



Governor Weld has an unblemished record of public service. In addition to seven years in the Department of Justice, he served two terms as Governor in Massachusetts, where he was reelected by the largest margin in state history. He cut taxes 21 times, never raised them, balanced the budget, and oversaw six upgrades in the state's bond rating. He signed landmark welfare reform, established public education standards, and was a trailblazer as an early proponent for LGBT civil rights. Governor Weld was ranked the most fiscally conservative Governor in the country by the Cato Institute and the Wall Street Journal.



He and his wife, Leslie, live in Canton, MA. Between them, they have eight children and eight grandchildren.

www.Weld2020.org

Paid for By Weld 2020 Political Campaign Committee

SOURCE Governor Bill Weld

Related Links

https://www.weld2020.org

