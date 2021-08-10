GoVanguard Expands Cybersecurity Capabilities with Acquisition of Gotham Security

Technology security firm GoVanguard has acquired boutique cybersecurity company, Gotham Security. Tweet this

GoVanguard has built its reputation through its approaches to adversary simulation, risk reduction, threat management, and information security strategy. The acquisition completes the company's suite of offerings by acquiring a five-year partner and industry leader in red-teaming and pentesting—two essential services for companies protecting against security threats and staying ahead of risks to business information.

"As threat actors become more sophisticated, it's become obvious that the best defense is to go on the offensive. Adversary simulation has become increasingly valuable for organizations looking to quickly gauge and improve their security position. Afterall, if you can't measure it, you can't improve it," said Mahdi Hedhli, GoVanguard CEO. "Gotham Security has been a close partner for years and this was a natural next step to allow our red-teaming experts to take our clients' defenses to the next level and continue our dedication to finding the security gaps before cybercriminals do."

Underscoring the commitment to quality and continuity, Blake Shalem, Gotham Security COO, will be joining GoVanguard as its Chief Customer Officer. Blake said that the move will not only enhance services and expand resources to new and existing clients, it will also provide opportunities to further develop team members in the ever-evolving space of cybersecurity.

"This move allows us to elevate what we do best, which translates to a superior class of protection for our clients," said Blake.

Recent attacks on Kaseya, thousands of Microsoft Exchange Servers, Colonial Pipeline, JBS, a nuclear contractor, and a U.S. Congressional vendor, spotlight the brazenness and sophistication of cybercriminals, who are constantly probing for new angles of attack. Meanwhile, ransomware is becoming an increasingly lucrative venture for threat actors. The institute for Security and Technology estimates that U.S. companies paid out about $350 million in 2020, a year-over-year increase of 171 percent in the average ransomware payment.

GoVanguard's acquisition of Gotham Security positions clients to remain a step ahead of the criminals, specifically in the areas of red-teaming and pentesting to help companies eliminate existing vulnerabilities before cybercriminals strike.

"We're doubling down on our commitment to improve the cybersecurity landscape by honing our focus on red teaming," Hedhli said. "We feel this is the area where GoVanguard makes the biggest impact for our clients and the industry as a whole."

GoVanguard is a cybersecurity firm based in New York City dedicated to providing world class services with actionable results. The company's innovative team of technology and cybersecurity experts specialize in emulating sophisticated cybercriminals to find gaps in business security before criminals do. Using attack simulation, risk reduction, threat management and compliance and strategy guidelines, the company has been working toward its mission of developing security awareness and protection for organizations across the financial, healthcare, insurance, technology and other business enterprises across the U.S. for nearly a decade. Learn more at GoVanguard.com.

