FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO is proud to mark the successful early deployment of Phase 1 of the Readiness and Employment System (RES), a major milestone in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) ongoing modernization of the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program.

"From reducing wait times to streamlining services, this update refocuses VR&E on what matters most: helping Veterans build meaningful, sustainable careers after service," VA Deputy Secretary Dr. Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D. posted on his LinkedIn account.

GovCIO Drives Early Impact in VA's RES Modernization Effort

Completed nearly a month ahead of schedule, this first phase is already demonstrating measurable improvements in how Veterans access career development and rehabilitation services.

"We're building a VA that's modern, responsive and relentlessly focused on Veterans' needs. RES is just one example of how we're replacing outdated tools with modern systems that put Veterans first and improve outcomes across the board," said VA Acting Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits, Performing the Delegable Duties of the Under Secretary for Benefits, Margarita Devlin, in an article published on VA's website.

RES modernizes VR&E's case management platform by reducing manual processes, improving case visibility, and equipping staff with more efficient tools. The average application processing times has decreased from seven days to just over two, enabling Veterans to connect with Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors more quickly and begin their individualized rehabilitation plans sooner, according to results published in the VA article.

GovCIO is honored to support this transformation. Leveraging an Agile DecSecOps approach and the Appian low-code platform, GovCIO's team continues to deliver secure, scalable, and rapidly deployable enhancements across the VR&E product line. This successful execution of Phase 1 reinforces the VA's trust in GovCIO as a modernization partner capable of delivering complex, mission-critical systems with speed and precision.

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished. This milestone is a testament to what's possible when teams come together with a shared purpose and vision delivering with dedication, integrity, and professionalism in support of the Veterans we serve," said Megha Chokshi, GovCIO VETS Senior Vice President.

