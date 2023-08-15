GovCIO Hires Nichole Gatto Hahn as Chief Human Resources Officer

News provided by

GovCIO

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, announced Nichole Gatto Hahn as the new Chief Human Resources Officer. With over 25 years of experience leading diverse teams across multiple industries, Hahn will be responsible for building and uniting the company's rapidly growing team.

Continue Reading
Nichole Gatto Hahn, new Chief Human Resources Officer
Nichole Gatto Hahn, new Chief Human Resources Officer

Hahn will engage and scale GovCIO's team member base with transformational employee experience initiatives, including committees for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEI&A). She will also oversee GovCIO's talent, engagement and retention programs while guiding a high-performing human resources team that attracts and retains top talent.

"My primary role is to build an HR organization that develops the ideas, talent, and solutions that drive success," said Hahn. "My team will be creating a culture that's conducive for innovation, collaboration and excitement here at GovCIO."

Prior to joining GovCIO, Hahn led Valiant Integrated Services as the Chief People & Diversity Officer. While at Valiant, the company was recognized as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces. Past experience also includes supporting the government services division at AECOM as the Vice President of Human Resources and at Deloitte as the Human Resources and Operations Manager. 

"Nichole brings the positive energy and the dedication we need to continue to build on our best-in-class culture centered around our people," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We are looking forward to having her join the team."

Visit Life at GovCIO to learn how the company is changing the face of government IT and building a culture that fuels this mission.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

Media Contact

Emyly Hall 
Public Relations & Corporate Marketing Specialist, GovCIO
[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO

Also from this source

GovCIO Awarded Spot on $2.8B U.S. Postal Service Operations Contract Vehicle

GovCIO Wins Corporate Growth Award at 21st Annual ACG National Capital Awards Gala

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.