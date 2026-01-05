FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research is excited to announce its 2026 calendar of federal technology events, bringing government and industry leaders together to drive innovation, collaboration and mission impact across the federal landscape.

GovCIO Media & Research Announces 2026 Federal Technology Events Lineup

In 2026, federal agencies will navigate new opportunities to strengthen initiatives, modernize systems and invest in workforce development. GovCIO Media & Research events are designed to spark innovation, encourage continuous learning and create connections that empower attendees to make a greater impact on their mission areas.

The 2026 event lineup includes:

Defense IT Summit

February 26, 2026 | Arlington, VA

Exploring the future of defense technology, this summit highlights agency initiatives and leadership strategies in critical areas such as artificial intelligence, zero trust and acquisition.

CyberScape Summit

April 16, 2026 | Arlington, VA

Federal and industry cyber leaders will discuss the latest developments in critical infrastructure security, zero trust management, data protection, cloud security and supply chain resilience.

Federal IT Efficiency Summit

May 20, 2026 | Northern Virginia

Federal leaders will examine how technology and acquisition priorities are evolving to improve efficiency and address fraud, waste and abuse across government operations.

Federal Tech Leaders Summit

June 16, 2026 | Washington, D.C.

This event will focus on best practices in cybersecurity, IT modernization, workforce transformation and data governance, offering practical insights for today's federal technology leaders.

Federal AI Forum

August 13, 2026 | Reston, VA

Top AI experts will lead future-focused discussions on responsible AI adoption, architecture and the practical implementation of agentic AI systems in federal missions.

Additional 2026 events include:

Detailed information and registration for each event can be found on the GovCIO Media & Research website. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. All events are eligible for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

About GovCIO Media & Research

GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company, is the leading industry solutions resource providing analysis and insights on federal IT innovation. Our team uses an omnichannel approach to keep you informed on today's most pressing issues. Video interviews, podcasts, events, articles and special reports keep federal IT decision-makers aware of technology's impact on government.

Media Contacts:

Erika Hess

Marketing Operations Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO Media & Research