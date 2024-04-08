GovCIO Media & Research Delivers Exclusive Interviews, Coverage at 2024 Sea-Air-Space Exposition.

FAIRFAX, Va., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, joins maritime and military leaders at the Sea-Air-Space 2024 conference April 8 – 10. Topics covered during the conference include the latest in defense technology, maritime military strategy, and preparedness.

GovCIO Media & Research's editorial team will interview technology leaders and cover panels and press conferences addressing security threats and advancing IT priorities. Interviewees include senior leaders from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, National Security Innovation Network and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"We are opening the door for GovCIO Media & Research subscribers to gain insights directly from those shaping the future of maritime, aerospace, and defense industries," said Amy Kluber, Editor-in-Chief. "Attending the Sea-Air-Space conference presents a unique opportunity to engage with key leaders and deepen our understanding of the developments driving these crucial sectors."

3 Key Subscriber Perks from Sea-Air-Space:

View Top Takeaways – Get a comprehensive overview of the most significant developments and discussions emerging from the conference.

Watch exclusive interviews with decision-makers in the maritime, aerospace, and defense sectors. Uncover Emerging Trends and Innovations - Our coverage will delve into evolving trends, cutting-edge technologies, and forward-thinking strategies that are shaping the federal landscape.

About GovCIO Media & Research

GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company owned by GovCIO, provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government.

Visit www.govciomedia.com/for more information.

