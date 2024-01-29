GovCIO Media & Research Launches New Website Design

News provided by

GovCIO

29 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, has launched its newly designed website. The site features an engaging, optimized design with user-friendly navigation, and topically curated content on the latest trending topics in federal IT.

Continue Reading
Explore the redesigned GovCIO Media & Research site for user-friendly navigation and curated content on trending federal IT topics.
Explore the redesigned GovCIO Media & Research site for user-friendly navigation and curated content on trending federal IT topics.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website to the public and provide an enhanced experience," said Editor-in-Chief Amy Kluber. "The new features on the site mirror our commitment as a leading media resource in federal IT, showcasing our dedication to delivering high-quality information and staying at the forefront of industry excellence."

3 key features of the new website include:

  1. Improved User Experience & Accessibility – The website offers the option to utilize dark or light mode, addressing user preferences for readability. Our mobile display has been improved and optimized for increased rankings, providing a cleaner and fresher approach that is easier to navigate.
  2. Trending, Curated Content Feed – Explore more content effortlessly with automated feeds that showcase trending topics and related content suggestions.
  3. New Advertising Opportunities – We can better serve our audience with more relevant ads with improved infrastructure.

Visitors to the new site will stay informed with the latest GovCIO Media & Research updates and industry news through video, podcasts, events, articles, and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government.

"In redesigning the website, our aim was to enhance its value, user-friendliness, and responsiveness across all platforms," said Michael Hoffman, President of GovCIO Media & Research. "We focused on simplifying access to valuable information about technology's impact on government for our readers and partners. We're confident that we've achieved this goal and hope you enjoy the improved experience."

Check out the new GovCIO Media & Research here

Stay ahead with the latest updates and key insights on federal IT issues that matter most to you. Subscribe today to have it delivered directly to your inbox.

About GovCIO Media & Research 

GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company owned by GovCIO, provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government. 

Visit www.govciomedia.com for more information.

Media Contact 
Emyly Hall 
Sr. Communications & Marketing Specialist
[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO

Also from this source

Top Federal Cyber Leaders to be Honored at GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit

Top Federal Cyber Leaders to be Honored at GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit

GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, announced the finalists for its CyberScape Flywheel Awards – an awards program...
GovCIO Opens New Jersey Office Near VA's Technology Acquisition Center

GovCIO Opens New Jersey Office Near VA's Technology Acquisition Center

GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.