GovCIO Media & Research Recognizes Health IT Leaders with Flywheel Awards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology multimedia company, hosted the Health IT Summit on September 21 in Bethesda, Md. Key federal health leaders were presented with Flywheel Awards during the event in recognition for their contributions to, and impact on, the health IT ecosystem.

Continue Reading
Health IT Summit Flywheel Award Winners
"It is our goal to continuously recognize these transformative leaders in health IT," said GovCIO Media & Research Editor-in-Chief Amy Kluber. "The Health IT Summit is a unique opportunity to learn from leaders who are shaping the future of public health, and we are thrilled to have been able to recognize some of them."

The awards presentation featured five categories: Digital Transformer, Innovation Champions, Health Equity Advocates, Interoperability Leader, and Rising Star. Among those recognized were leaders from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Defense Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs. The winners were:

Digital Transformer

  • Andrea Fletcher, Chief Digital Strategy Officer at CMS

Innovation Champions

  • Neil C. Evans, MD, Chief Officer for the Office of Connected Care at VHA and the Senior Advisor to the CIO at VA
  • Renee Wegrzyn, Director of ARPA-H

Health Equity Advocates

  • Adm. Rachel Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS
  • Dr. Ernest Moy, Executive Director for the Office of Health Equity at VHA

Interoperability Leader

  • Amanda Cournoyer, Data and Interoperability Director for EHRM-IO at VA

Rising Star

  • Sanja Basaric, AI Program Lead at HHS

"I am humbled to share this recognition with so many distinguished federal colleagues," said Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health, HHS. "Achieving health equity requires valuing everyone. That means making focused and ongoing efforts to end inequalities, eliminate the impacts of injustice and improve health. We can do better, and we must do better."

Visit the GovCIO Media & Research Health IT Summit page to view a recap of the entire event and session recordings. 

