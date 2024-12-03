GovCIO Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Government Services, Veteran Support

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO is honored to be included in Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list in the Government Services and Veteran Support categories. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards recognizes companies that have made significant contributions and driven meaningful impact within their industries and organizations.

GovCIO is a leading government contractor providing advanced technology solutions for the federal government. The company stood out as one of two companies listed in Veterans Services and one of five honored in Government Services. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing excellence in delivering innovative solutions to the federal government and supporting Veterans.

GovCIO has made a significant impact driving cybersecurity, data analytics and AI solutions across national security, Veterans, health and civilian sectors. GovCIO leaders work together with our partners to drive modernization in key programs such as the National Cemetery Administration's Kiosk Software, U.S. Courts Judiciary IT Services and Global Command Terrestrial Communications IV.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in both government services and Veteran support," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We look forward to what the future holds and how we can work with our government partners to continue making an impact."

GovCIO offers additional support for Veterans and transitioning military including quarterly Veteran resume reviews for job-seekers. Company leaders have also established a Veterans of GovCIO Employee Resource Group (ERG). This ERG creates a supportive community for Veterans, offering mentorship, networking, and professional development, while also engaging in community service.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military and Veterans Affairs to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize their operations.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

