GovCIO Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Diversity

News provided by

GovCIO

21 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek magazine has named GovCIO as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024. GovCIO received the highest possible rating (5 stars) based on a comprehensive, independent evaluation that included analysis of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of more than 223,000 individuals.

"We're thrilled to be recognized for the second year as the Greatest Workplace for Diversity because it highlights our focus in cultivating a culture where individuals feel seen, heard, and accepted," said Nichole Hahn, GovCIO Chief Human Resources Officer. "We value the opportunity to provide our employees with a workplace environment that prioritizes diversity and inclusion, and this acknowledgement helps demonstrate we are on the right track."

GovCIO, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, is joined on the list by other technology companies such as Apple and ServiceNow.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environment."

In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek interviewed over 223,000 employees across the United States about their companies' diversity policies and efforts. Respondents shared insights about corporate culture, working environment, and other subjects at both their own companies and others with which they were familiar. The survey yielded more than 1.5 million company reviews. 

GovCIO will build on its commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEI&A) by harnessing comprehensive data to identify and dismantle barriers, implement new programs that foster inclusivity and equity, and continuing to create a work environment in which all feel a sense of belonging and acceptance, according to Hahn. 

"Advancing our DEI&A efforts will make GovCIO an even stronger, high-performing business," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We are committed to creating a work culture in which everyone is welcome, included, and valued." 

Visit Life at GovCIO to learn more about what makes GovCIO an inclusive place to work and to join our team.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

Media Contact

Emyly Hall 
Public Relations & Corporate Marketing Specialist, GovCIO
[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO

Also from this source

GovCIO Media & Research Opens Nominations for CyberScape Flywheel Awards

GovCIO Media & Research Opens Nominations for CyberScape Flywheel Awards

GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, announced today that the Flywheel Award nominations are open for the CyberScape...
GovCIO Wins $35M Veterans Affairs LIPAS Phase II Task Order

GovCIO Wins $35M Veterans Affairs LIPAS Phase II Task Order

GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, has been awarded a three-year, $35 million task...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.