GovCIO Named Top 100 Companies for Remote Work in 2024

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO was named by FlexJobs as one of the top 100 companies that hire for remote jobs. This is the third year that GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, earned the recognition.

Forbes Magazine published the list compiled by FlexJobs, a jobs site for remote and hybrid work. It ranked 60,000 companies based on the number of remote jobs posted in 2023. GovCIO ranked 90 on the top 100 list, joined by other technology companies such as Twilio, Lumen Technologies, and Hub Spot.

The FlexJobs report saw an 11% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2023 over 2022, with sales, computer, IT, accounting and finance, healthcare, and customer service all seeing growth.

"We're thrilled to be named to FlexJobs' 11th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2024," said Nichole Hahn, GovCIO Chief Human Resources Officer. "We value the opportunity to provide our employees with a workplace environment that, when possible, lets them work wherever they work best, and this acknowledgement helps demonstrate we are on the right track."According to FlexJobs, 95% of workers express a preference for some form of remote work in the future. GovCIO sustains and maintains remote work options, contributing to the company's ongoing success and collaboration in these environments.

"At GovCIO, we take pride in fostering a culture that empowers our employees to thrive in various work settings, including remote opportunities," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We are honored to have been recognized for a third year for our efforts. Offering remote work environments has been one important element of our success, and regardless of location, our teams consistently surpass expectations in delivering exceptional service to our clients."

Visit GovCIO Careers to see why we're recognized as one of the best companies for virtual work and view our current remote positions.

About GovCIO   

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.  

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.  

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.  

