GovCIO Opens New Jersey Office Near VA's Technology Acquisition Center

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Eatontown office, marking an exciting milestone in the company's history. The new facility is next door to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Technology Acquisition Center.

The new office space increases the GovCIO footprint and supports the company's growth strategy. This past year, the company has grown to over 3,000 employees globally. GovCIO has been one of the fastest growing government contractors with its annual revenue increasing by 17 percent, a testament to the company's commitment to strategic expansion.

"The decision to expand our presence into Eatontown was a logical next step in our business growth strategy," said Kristin Gill, GovCIO Sector President, Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services. "This move underscores our dedication to our partnership with the Department of Veteran Affairs, and we are eager to invest in the renewed growth of the Eatontown business district since the closing of Fort Monmouth."

For over a decade, GovCIO has had a long-standing partnership with the VA working on various programs including the Health Services Portfolio Technical Management and Strategic Solutioning Support, Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, and growing the Veterans Legacy Memorial platform to nearly 1 million records since 2019.

"We are excited to open our Eatontown office as it will allow us to better serve the our government partners, now and in the future" said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

