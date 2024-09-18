GovCIO Secures $2B Maverick DoD NSIN Task Order, Expanding AI and Cyber Reach

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions, cyber, and digital services for the federal government, has been awarded a five-year, single award, $2 billion General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 task order in support of the Department of Defense (DoD).

Under the existing SANDBAR program, supported by GovCIO since 2019, the DoD utilized streamlined acquisition methods to tackle mission-critical IT gaps. This program empowered civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies to enhance IT infrastructure, strengthen partner nation capacity, and enhance security and intelligence capabilities while meeting the evolving demands of national security.

The next generation task order, MAVERICK, represents the next phase of this mission-enabling initiative, aiming to capitalize on the successful SANDBAR contract while broadening the scope to address promising innovative solutions addressing cyber security, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in addition to the innovative IT solutions and approaches delivered on SANDBAR.

GovCIO will partner with academic institutions, small businesses, and other entities with novel and disruptive technologies that have the potential to transform the federal IT landscape and integrate them into solutions that meet emergent warfighter and intelligence requirements. To ensure the government receives a comprehensive solution, GovCIO will also provide overall task order management and training, along with procurement of equipment and assets in support of project requirements. Work will be performed globally.

"This award stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of the GovCIO team, showcasing our commitment to exceptional performance, customer expansion, and innovation," said John Anderson, GovCIO Sector President, National Security Sector. "We are honored that the DoD recognized the mission-first culture that permeates our company and chose to trust us with this important mission."

GovCIO will apply its many years of experience in providing IT services to develop, sustain, and advance IT, AI and cyber infrastructure to support DoD-wide critical technology initiatives.

"This contract award reaffirms GovCIO's unwavering dedication to advancing national security, a testament to the relentless effort and expertise of our team," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We are eager to provide innovative solutions that fortify the DoD's mission effectiveness and safeguard our nation's interests."

Visit GovCIO National Security Services to learn how this sector helps law enforcement, defense agencies, and military branches combat terrorism, respond to disasters, and defend the nation.

