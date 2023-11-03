GovCIO Wins $35M Veterans Affairs LIPAS Phase II Task Order

News provided by

GovCIO

03 Nov, 2023, 13:47 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, has been awarded a three-year, $35 million task with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for the continuation of services for the Life Insurance Policy Administration System (LIPAS) program.

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Insurance Service provides $1.2 trillion in life insurance coverage through LIPAS to 5.6 million service members, Veterans, and their families. This insurance service is available for Veterans who have lost their ability to purchase commercial insurance at reasonable rates due to service-connected impairments. 

Over the past four years, in partnership with the VA Office of Information and Technology (OIT) and VBA, GovCIO has modernized and maintained the LIPAS solution, including transitioning it to a cloud-based, shared service infrastructure. Additional solution features introduced by GovCIO include synchronizing the legacy mainframe and database with a modern data schema, integrating the solution with enterprise shared services, and incorporating automation opportunities to improve performance and Veteran services.

"GovCIO is excited for the opportunity to continue introducing new capabilities and functionality to enhance LIPAS and allow the VBA to deliver comprehensive insurance benefits to our Veterans," said Kristin Gill, GovCIO Sector President, Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services (VETS). "Our VA Benefits Business Unit, led by Senior Vice President, Megha Chokshi, is committed to making it as easy as possible to deliver these essential services to over half a million Veterans and their beneficiaries."

At the start of this year, GovCIO successfully partnered with the VBA and OIT to launch the first fully automated VALife product —the first new VA life insurance product launched in 20 years. VALife is a whole life insurance policy for service-connected Veterans and does not consider pre-existing conditions or risk factors. Within the first five days of launching, over 2,800 Veterans applied for VALife policies, and more than 17,000 applications were submitted in the first few months.

"The GovCIO team understands firsthand where the program began and how these programs have evolved to fulfill its commitment to Veterans," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We have partnered with the VBA and OIT to modernize a complex legacy system to provide benefits to Veterans and their families."

Visit the GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services page to learn more about how the VETS sector provides end-to-end solutions that help Veteran and citizen-centric agencies better deliver on their missions and serve the public.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize their operations.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

Media Contact

Emyly Hall
Public Relations & Corporate Marketing Specialist, GovCIO
[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO

Also from this source

GovCIO Wins Two Task Orders on DHS ICE's $340M SWIFT BPA

GovCIO Wins Two Task Orders on DHS ICE's $340M SWIFT BPA

GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, has been awarded two 5-year task orders,...
GovCIO Media & Research Recognizes Health IT Leaders with Flywheel Awards

GovCIO Media & Research Recognizes Health IT Leaders with Flywheel Awards

GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology multimedia company, hosted the Health IT Summit on September 21 in Bethesda, Md. Key federal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.