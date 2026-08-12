GovEagle Achieves FedRAMP Authorization Through Partnership with Knox Systems

Authorization Enables Contracting Teams to Utilize a Single, Secure AI Platform that Supports the Full Bid Lifecycle

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovEagle, an AI-driven proposal and capture platform for government contractors, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest, longest-running federal managed cloud. With this authorization, government contracting teams now have access to an AI platform purpose-built for the full bid lifecycle, from business development and opportunity identification through capture, proposal and final submission.

Government contracting teams lose bids because institutional knowledge does not survive handoffs or due to the amount of time that proposals take to produce. They need a platform that preserves context for all bids and then carries them across every pursuit. GovEagle makes institutional knowledge persistent and useful across every stage, cutting proposal time by more than 50% and freeing teams to pursue more opportunities with the same resources. With GovEagle, government contractors have access to:

FedRAMP Authorized AI for the Full Bid Lifecycle - Previous AI tools for proposal writing were either not FedRAMP Authorized or covered only fragments of the process. GovEagle provides contractors a single AI platform to support proposal development - from opportunity identification through final submission - at the security level that federal work demands.

- Previous AI tools for proposal writing were either not FedRAMP Authorized or covered only fragments of the process. GovEagle provides contractors a single AI platform to support proposal development - from opportunity identification through final submission - at the security level that federal work demands. Persistent Institutional Knowledge that Survives Handoffs - Federal pursuit teams have suffered from critical context loss after personnel changes or between proposals. GovEagle makes knowledge persistent and actionable at every stage, a capability previously unavailable to many teams.

- Federal pursuit teams have suffered from critical context loss after personnel changes or between proposals. GovEagle makes knowledge persistent and actionable at every stage, a capability previously unavailable to many teams. PowerPoint Integration for Oral Presentation Decks - Government contracting proposals are increasingly requiring oral briefings alongside written volumes. With GovEagle, teams can carry the same source material from the written proposal directly into on-brand, presentation-ready slides.

- Government contracting proposals are increasingly requiring oral briefings alongside written volumes. With GovEagle, teams can carry the same source material from the written proposal directly into on-brand, presentation-ready slides. Compliance-Checked Drafts in a Secure Environment - GovEagle gives AI that takes them from RFx to pink-team draft in 60 minutes including Section L/M analysis, a compliance matrix, and a fully cited draft built from their own proposal library, all generated automatically. GovEagle shreds the solicitation, extracts requirements and evaluation criteria, maps them to a compliance matrix, and produces a pink-team-ready draft in the time it used to take a team just to read the RFP.

"The government contracting process is stymied by the inability to transfer institutional knowledge between teams or pursuits," said Gabe Villasana, CTO & Co-Founder of GovEagle. "GovEagle is a revenue engine for government contractors - speeding up the proposal process, simplifying knowledge transfer, and securely handling customers' data and intellectual property. Our FedRAMP Moderate Authorization ensures that our customers have access to a secure AI platform that supports the entire pursuit at the security level required for federal work."

FedRAMP is a rigorous and exclusive U.S. government program designed to standardize security assessment and authorization for cloud service offerings, accelerating the adoption of government-grade solutions by federal agencies. Knox's managed cloud infrastructure eliminates the FedRAMP Authorization bottleneck and absorbs the complexity of FedRAMP compliance, enabling SaaS companies to accelerate FedRAMP Authorization faster and more cost-effectively.

"The demand to move faster extends beyond federal agencies into the contractors working on the government's behalf," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "GovEagle is enabling contractors to expedite their operations starting at the point of pursuit via a FedRAMP Authorized solution."

To learn more about GovEagle's platform visit https://www.goveagle.com/, and for more information about FedRAMP Authorization with Knox, visit https://knoxsystems.com/.

About GovEagle

Trusted by Fortune 500 primes and industry leaders, GovEagle is an AI-powered platform that automates the proposal and capture process, helping companies integrate with existing knowledge silos and tools to identify opportunities, generate compliant proposals, and improve their win rates. Purpose-built for the contracting community, GovEagle helps proposal and capture teams move from RFP to pink-team drafts in hours, instead of days or weeks. Its all-encompassing proposal functionality goes beyond compliance, assisting teams with crafting compelling, high-quality content. Backed by industry-leading investors, GovEagle is redefining how companies approach the proposal process.

Learn more at GovEagle.com.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days – turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc