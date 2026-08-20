Govee Collaborates with Interior Designers to Showcase Smart Lighting as a New Element of Home Design

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Govee

Aug 20, 2026, 04:31 ET

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting, is showcasing the evolving role of smart lighting in modern interiors through collaborations with leading interior designers and creatives. By bringing together advanced lighting technology and contemporary design perspectives, Govee aims to inspire new ways of experiencing and expressing personal style within the home.

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Govee Collaborates with Interior Designers
Govee Collaborates with Interior Designers

Working with interior stylists Gemma Mahabeer-Goldsmith and Melanie Lissack, Govee brings its floor lamps into distinctly different interior settings, demonstrating how smart lighting can complement rather than dictate a room's aesthetic. Across different materials, colors and design languages, light becomes a flexible layer that enhances what is already there, adding depth, character and atmosphere to the space.

The collaborations feature the Govee Floor Lamp 3 and Govee Lantern Floor Lamp, each expressing a different approach to ambient lighting. Floor Lamp 3 uses layered illumination to add dimension and create distinct moments within a room, while Lantern Floor Lamp pairs a softly curved silhouette with Halo Gradient Lighting to create a calm, self-contained glow. Together, they show how thoughtful form and expressive light can allow a floor lamp to function as both a source of illumination and part of the visual composition of a room.

At the heart of Govee's design philosophy is a simple idea: light should belong to the space, not overpower it. "Lighting technology provides greater freedom in color, control and expression, but the final experience should feel intuitive, harmonious and personal," said Jerry Lin, Product Manager of Govee. By treating light as a material that can reveal texture, shape the atmosphere and evolve with the way people live, Govee aims to make smart lighting a natural part of modern home design.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been creating innovative smart lighting solutions that blend technology, design, and everyday functionality to make living spaces more personalized and colorful.

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