Govee Introduces Floor Lamp 3 and Lantern Floor Lamp, Redefining Smart Floor Lamp Color Accuracy With LuminBlend+ Technology

The Govee Floor Lamp 3 sets a new standard for colored lighting excellence with LuminBlend+ technology and 170° double-sided skyline wall-wash lighting

An entirely new form factor, the Govee Lantern Floor Lamp brings first-of-its-kind Halo Gradient Lighting to any living space

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart ambient lighting, today announced two new floor lamps: Govee Floor Lamp 3 and Govee Lantern Floor Lamp. The Govee Floor Lamp 3 is the brand's new flagship, delivering industry-leading color reproduction powered by proprietary LuminBlend+ color management technology, while the Govee Lantern Floor Lamp introduces a first-of-its-kind Halo Gradient Lighting experience in an elegant lantern silhouette. Both lamps feature AI Lighting Bot 2.0, an AI powered platform to create customised lighting, and DaySync for automated circadian rhythm scheduling, and full Matter compatibility.

Govee Lantern Floor Lamp Govee Floor Lamp 3

Govee Floor Lamp 3: Industry-Leading Color Accuracy in a Floor Lamp

The Govee Floor Lamp 3 delivers the most accurate pastel and natural color reproduction in any floor lamp. Powered by Govee's self-developed LuminBlend+ technology, it renders warm sunset tones and cool ocean hues with zero color banding — even at 1% brightness. With an industry-widest 1,000K–10,000K tunable white range, a single lamp simulates the full spectrum of natural daylight, from the warm amber of candlelight to the crisp clarity of midday sun. Other key features include:

170° double-sided skyline illumination to bathe rooms at home in true color: A rear dual-side light emission design expands the wash angle to 170°, casting light across walls with significantly more coverage than conventional floor lamp designs. At 2,100 lumens, a single lamp illuminates up to 645 square feet (58m²) — enough for an entire open-plan living area.

A rear dual-side light emission design expands the wash angle to 170°, casting light across walls with significantly more coverage than conventional floor lamp designs. At 2,100 lumens, a single lamp illuminates up to 645 square feet (58m²) — enough for an entire open-plan living area. Spot-free, ultra-dense LED array : With 144 RGB and 144 warm-cool white LEDs — double the density of its predecessor — the Floor Lamp 3 eliminates visible hotspots entirely. An optimized bead-to-diffuser distance ensures perfectly even illumination from every angle.

: With 144 RGB and 144 warm-cool white LEDs — double the density of its predecessor — the Floor Lamp 3 eliminates visible hotspots entirely. An optimized bead-to-diffuser distance ensures perfectly even illumination from every angle. Dual-ring illuminated base, redesigned from the ground up: The Floor Lamp 3 features an all-new aluminum alloy unibody crowned by a signature dual-ring illuminated base — a standalone ambient light that glows whether the lamp is on or off. Every detail, from the seamless matte finish to the illuminated base rings, reflects a generational leap in smart lamp industrial design.

Govee Lantern Floor Lamp: A First-of-Its-Kind Ambient and Functional Experience

The Govee Lantern Floor Lamp introduces Halo Gradient Lighting , powered by LuminBlend+, a soft, ring-shaped gradient glow that recreates the beauty of natural light phenomena. Imagine the warm-to-cool transition of a sunset radiating from a single, elegant lantern, or the ethereal shimmer of cherry blossoms filling a room with gentle color.

Broad, adjustable color range to suit every vibe and mood: With 1,400 lumens, from 1,000K to 10,000K, it delivers both functional brightness for reading and immersive ambiance for relaxation, covering up to 320 square feet (30 m²).

With 1,400 lumens, from 1,000K to 10,000K, it delivers both functional brightness for reading and immersive ambiance for relaxation, covering up to 320 square feet (30 m²). Aesthetically appealing lantern-inspired design : An entirely new form factor for Govee, the lantern silhouette blends seamlessly into any interior — from minimalist living rooms to cozy reading corners.

: An entirely new form factor for Govee, the lantern silhouette blends seamlessly into any interior — from minimalist living rooms to cozy reading corners. Easy to control via tap-to-switch interaction: A simple tap on the top of the lamp cycles through light effects — an intuitive, tactile interaction, with no app required.

Intelligent AI Lighting, Seamless Connectivity

Both new lamps are built on Govee's latest smart lighting platform, bringing intelligent features and broad ecosystem compatibility to every room.

AI Lighting Bot 2.0 : Multi-turn conversational control generates custom lighting scenes — simply describe the mood you want, and the lamp creates it.

: Multi-turn conversational control generates custom lighting scenes — simply describe the mood you want, and the lamp creates it. DaySync : Automated all-day scheduling adjusts color temperature to follow your natural circadian rhythm, transitioning seamlessly from energizing morning light to relaxing evening warmth.

: Automated all-day scheduling adjusts color temperature to follow your natural circadian rhythm, transitioning seamlessly from energizing morning light to relaxing evening warmth. Matter, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings: Full smart home compatibility ensures seamless integration into any ecosystem. With 100+ preset scene modes and 16 music sync modes, every moment gets its own lighting atmosphere.

Floor Lamps for Every Room, Everyone

Also launching alongside these two models is the Govee Floor Lamp 3 Lite, a new RGBICWW mid-range floor lamp designed for the next generation of young homeowners. With the addition of the Floor Lamp 3 and Lantern Floor Lamp, Govee now offers a comprehensive smart floor lamp portfolio spanning $99.99 to $199.99. From the compact RGBICW Floor Lamp for first-time smart lighting adopters to the speaker-equipped Floor Lamp Pro for immersive entertainment setups, there is a Govee floor lamp for every room, budget, and lifestyle.

Pricing and Availability

The following products will be available starting May 7, 2026:

Govee Floor Lamp 3 (16B0) — $169.99, on Amazon or Govee.com

— Govee Lantern Floor Lamp (1630) — $129.99 on Amazon or Govee.com

— on Govee Floor Lamp 3 Lite - (16C0) - $129.99 on Amazon or Govee.com

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional — transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful" and pushing the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

SOURCE Govee