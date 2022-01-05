Govee is Bringing Innovative RGBIC Technology and More at CES 2022

The Govee Glide Wall Light (Model H6062) is a popular choice for users looking to add more pizazz to their walls. It features 7 interchangeable pieces that allow users to create their own designs, such as a fun "L" shape or an electrifying "V" shape. Each piece can be customized individually or controlled at the same time, allowing for up to 57 colors to be displayed on the light at once. Gaming nights and viewing parties will feel a lot more interactive with Glide's wide assortment of colors and lighting effects. There is also a model that contains 12 pieces for those looking to expand their creativity.

Make Walls Stand Out with Govee Glide Hexa Wall Panels

Since its release, the Govee Glide Hexa Wall Panels (Model H6061) have become a must-have for living rooms, gaming rooms, and other spaces around the home. With 10 hexagon-shaped panels, there are many ways to make fun and awe-inspiring designs. Using Govee's innovative RGBIC technology, the panels can truly stand out with millions of color options and effects. Each panel is designed with a unique transparent shell, which allows for the colors to glow from the back, adding some extra ambience wherever it's set up. Adding Hexa to any setup is guaranteed to be the next conversation starter during a livestream or social media post.

Arriving in Summer 2022: A Brand New Hexa Model

Soon, there will be a new addition to the Hexa series that is sure to captivate people of every lifestyle. Similar to its predecessor, the new Hexa light panels will have gorgeous lighting effects, music modes, and colors that can be customized through the Govee Home App. However, this brand new set of light panels will have cube-shaped panels, designed to create 3D effects that are sure to become the centerpiece in any indoor space.

Currently, these new panels have been slated for a Summer 2022 release. More details, including a release date, region availability, and pricing, will be shared at a later time. Both Hexa models will be showcased during CES 2022 at the Govee Booth (#52250).

Product Availability and Pricing

The Govee Glide Wall Light (6+1 version) retails for $99.99. The 12-piece model retails for $149.99. The Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels retail for $189.99. All products are currently available in the US, Europe, Canada, and the UK. They come with the standard 1-year warranty and free shipping. They can be purchased through the official online Govee.com or on Govee's Amazon store.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers. The Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 8 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of, Review Geek and Android Authority. For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

CONTACT: Leo Zhong, [email protected], +86-755-21010375

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED