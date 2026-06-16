Govee Lights Up Prime Day With Its Lowest Prices Yet This Year

From June 23–26, consumers can save up to 53% on smart lighting built for year-round use across indoor, outdoor, and home entertainment spaces

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting, today announced its 2026 Prime Day deals, running from June 23–26 on Govee's Amazon Store and official website, with savings of up to 53% across its indoor, outdoor, and home entertainment lineups.

Govee Prime Day 2026

This year's Govee Prime Day lineup includes indoor lighting that shifts from everyday illumination to ambient color, outdoor lighting that enhances patios and home exteriors year-round, and immersive TV backlights that extend on-screen color beyond the display. Together, these products help consumers save during the four-day event while enjoying versatile lighting long after the sale ends. Whether it's hosting outdoor gatherings or binge-watching shows at home, there's a Govee product for every need.

Everyday Lighting, Elevated by Magical Colors

Govee's indoor lineup combines functional illumination and ambient lighting in a single fixture. The Uplighter Floor Lamp turns a plain living room corner into moving light art with its magical ripple effect, tunable white light, RGBIC ambient color, and hands-free Auto-Run mode. For smaller spaces, the Table Lamp 2 brings 16 million RGB colors, tunable white lighting, and Smart Schedule and Timer functions to the bedside, desk, or reading corner.

Install Once, Celebrate All Year

Outdoor lighting is not just for holidays. As the best-selling brand for Permanent Outdoor Lights in the United States, Govee offers outdoor lighting for year-round home exteriors. The Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro combines white lighting and colorful effects in one installation for holidays, parties, curb appeal, and summer gatherings without climbing a ladder again. For patios, the Smart Outdoor S14 Bulb String Lights 2 add Matter-compatible, weather-rated multicolor lighting with smart control and music sync.

Immersion Beyond the Bezel

The TV Backlight 3 Lite, as Govee's best-selling TV backlight trusted by millions, uses fisheye correction and multi-zone algorithms for true color capture, precisely extending on-screen color onto the wall behind the TV. Stadium greens during the world's largest soccer tournament, fast-moving game effects, and cinematic skies or explosions can expand beyond the bezel, making the screen feel larger and the room more immersive.

Additional Prime Day discounts, including floor and table lamps, pendant lights, and a ceiling fan with lights, will also be running from June 23–26. To explore the full range of Prime Day deals, visit Govee's Amazon Store and official website.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional — transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful" and pushing the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

SOURCE Govee