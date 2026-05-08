Govee Outdoor String Light Bulb Series: Elevating Smart Outdoor Lighting with Versatile, Simple Solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, showcases the diversity of its smart outdoor lighting through the Outdoor String Light Bulb Series. The portfolio offers five unique designs tailored to different outdoor spaces, simplifying the lighting selection process, and providing an effortless solution for backyard upgrades.

Govee 2026 Outdoor String Light Bulb Series

"At Govee, we want to make smart lighting technology accessible to everyone, and this series is a perfect example of that promise in action," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "We built a solution that puts ease of use and adaptability first. Whether the décor style is modern or vintage, for your backyard or patio, there is a right string light bulb for you.

Product Lineup for Diverse Scenarios

The Outdoor String Light Bulb Series streamlines outdoor lighting selection with five designs, each developed for distinct outdoor needs. For instance, Outdoor Chromatic String Lights deliver dynamic color effects for expressive spaces such as patios. Meanwhile, Outdoor Solar String Lights eliminate installation barriers in power-restricted places like open yards or remote corners.

To achieve a natural aesthetic, Outdoor Clear Bulb String Lights are perfect for lawns and garden settings. The Outdoor String Lights 2 feature a milky-layer construction, emphasizing durability and brightness for gatherings, while Smart Outdoor S14 Bulb String Lights 2 complements vintage décor with a classic silhouette.

To further enhance versatility, both plug-in and solar versions are available across the lineup, accommodating diverse installation requirements.

Lighting Setup with Color Switching and Preset Effects

Equipped with RGBICW, these string lights seamlessly integrate white and color lighting, transitioning effortlessly from everyday illumination to ambient lighting. Adjustable white light settings, including color temperature and brightness, can be easily fine-tuned throughout the day based on the mood.

The lights feature at least 100 preset scenes designed for various outdoor occasions, allowing users to instantly transform their backyard atmosphere with just a single tap. Beyond these presets, users can also manually adjust color, brightness, and dynamic effects to create personalized lighting setups.

Smart Control for Easy Operation

Intuitive app control and smart home integration empowers users and ensures simple lighting control. Through the Govee Home App, users can easily set schedules and adjust lighting effects right from their phones.

Wi-Fi supported models across the series offer seamless compatibility with mainstream smart ecosystems including Matter, Alexa and Google Home, enabling convenient voice control and smart scene automation.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com.

SOURCE Govee